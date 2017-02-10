From letters in bottles to mermaids: 5 of the strangest things to wash up on Norfolk’s beaches
After £50 million pounds worth of cocaine was found at Hopton and Caister on the east coast of Norfolk this afternoon we take a look at five of the strangest things to have washed up on our shores.
1. Mammoth Penis
Junk in his trunk? An amateur metal detector found a phallus-shaped fossil on Hunstanton beach in January which he believed belonged to the mammoth whose skeleton was found at West Runton 27 years ago. After posting it on social media his critics dismissed the find as a trace fossil, such as the feces left behind rather than the actual animal itself.
2. Mystery letter in a bottle
A mystery note was found in a bottle washed up on the beach between Stiffkey and Wells after a storm surge in early January and an appeal was launched to find out the writer. The note read: “It’s the worst feeling in the world to love and hate someone all at the same time. And it’s hard to watch things change when all you want is for them to stay the same. It’s funny but stupid how you want everything and nothing at the same time.” The secret Shakespeare it yet to be found.
3. Explosives
A seven-year-old girl had an explosive Easter back in 2014 when he found two phosphorus bombs on Holkham beach, thought to be from WW2. When her mum tapped one of them with a metal fork it burst in flames burning for 10 minutes. They called the coastguard and police immediately to remove the bombs, but she was left with a brilliant story to tell her classmates.
4. Amber
A husband and wife found more than 700g of amber on Cromer beach in 2013, leaving fellow collectors green with envy. It was worth more than £500 and a former curator of the Cromer Museum confirmed it was one of the largest finds found on the east coast in living history.
5. Mermaid
A Great Yarmouth man made a splash last year after claiming on Facebook to have found a dead mermaid. The post was shared 15,000 times, but many thought something fishy may be going on. It was later revealed has a Halloween prop and the picture was a hoax.
Have you found something strange on Norfolk’s beaches? Email newsdesk@archant.co.uk