From letters in bottles to mermaids: 5 of the strangest things to wash up on Norfolk’s beaches

10 February, 2017 - 16:08
After £50 million pounds worth of cocaine was found at Hopton and Caister on the east coast of Norfolk this afternoon we take a look at five of the strangest things to have washed up on our shores.

2 Comments
A mammoth family, featured on the West Runton elephant-inspired mural being painted on Sheringham promenade by artist David Barber. Picture: KAREN BETHELLA mammoth family, featured on the West Runton elephant-inspired mural being painted on Sheringham promenade by artist David Barber. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

1. Mammoth Penis
Junk in his trunk? An amateur metal detector found a phallus-shaped fossil on Hunstanton beach in January which he believed belonged to the mammoth whose skeleton was found at West Runton 27 years ago. After posting it on social media his critics dismissed the find as a trace fossil, such as the feces left behind rather than the actual animal itself.

The message was found in a bottle on the beach between Stiffkey and Wells. Picture: LISA BATCHELORThe message was found in a bottle on the beach between Stiffkey and Wells. Picture: LISA BATCHELOR

2. Mystery letter in a bottle
A mystery note was found in a bottle washed up on the beach between Stiffkey and Wells after a storm surge in early January and an appeal was launched to find out the writer. The note read: “It’s the worst feeling in the world to love and hate someone all at the same time. And it’s hard to watch things change when all you want is for them to stay the same. It’s funny but stupid how you want everything and nothing at the same time.” The secret Shakespeare it yet to be found.

Holkham beach in north Norfolk. Photo: Press AssociationHolkham beach in north Norfolk. Photo: Press Association

3. Explosives
A seven-year-old girl had an explosive Easter back in 2014 when he found two phosphorus bombs on Holkham beach, thought to be from WW2. When her mum tapped one of them with a metal fork it burst in flames burning for 10 minutes. They called the coastguard and police immediately to remove the bombs, but she was left with a brilliant story to tell her classmates.

Cromer beach. Picture: Trevor AllenCromer beach. Picture: Trevor Allen

4. Amber
A husband and wife found more than 700g of amber on Cromer beach in 2013, leaving fellow collectors green with envy. It was worth more than £500 and a former curator of the Cromer Museum confirmed it was one of the largest finds found on the east coast in living history.

A screenshot taken from a video uploaded by YouTube user steve jones purportedly showing a A screenshot taken from a video uploaded by YouTube user steve jones purportedly showing a "dead mermaid" on the beach at Great Yarmouth. Photo: YouTube/steve jones

5. Mermaid
A Great Yarmouth man made a splash last year after claiming on Facebook to have found a dead mermaid. The post was shared 15,000 times, but many thought something fishy may be going on. It was later revealed has a Halloween prop and the picture was a hoax.

Have you found something strange on Norfolk’s beaches? Email newsdesk@archant.co.uk

2 comments

  • For goodness sake EDP I pointed out to you weeks ago that No. 2 on your list "mystery letter in bottle" is no mystery but an internet hoax letter. What are you paying your journalists to do because they certainly don't investigate nor do they keep up to date. At least you had the decency to remove the link on your Facebook page.

    samphirelover

    Saturday, February 11, 2017

  • They were actually found yesterday afternoon ... But then Archant never let facts get in the way of their pointless, click bait, nonsense filler pieces .....

    Ady1973

    Friday, February 10, 2017

