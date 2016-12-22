Search

Advanced search

18 restaurants score 0 out of 5 for food hygiene in Norfolk and Waveney, but how clean is your favourite?

22 December, 2016 - 11:00
Behind the scenes with Norwich food hygiene inspectors Penny Coult and Zoe Noble as they inspect the Waffle House in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Behind the scenes with Norwich food hygiene inspectors Penny Coult and Zoe Noble as they inspect the Waffle House in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

The places you eat your food at in Norfolk and Waveney are getting cleaner, but some have the lowest possible score for food hygiene.

7 Comments

Of the 8,700 restaurants, schools, takeaways and shops in Norfolk and Waveney inspected for food hygiene, 18 have been given zero out of five.

But two of those 18 said they were awaiting better scores following a re-inspection.

When this newspaper last looked at food hygiene ratings six months ago, 25 places in Norfolk and Waveney had the lowest score of zero.

The inspections, carried out by local councils, rate hygiene standards on a scale of one to five at anywhere serving food from care homes to canteens. A rating of zero means “urgent improvement is necessary”, but a rating of two or below means standards need to improve.

The latest data from the Food Standards Agency website shows just three percent of premises in Norfolk and Waveney scored two or below, while 70pc scored the highest possible rating of five.

But there are big differences across the area, despite councils following the same guidelines.

In South Norfolk, council inspectors have given the highest score to 85pc of places. In Norwich, that number is just 53pc.

To check a score, visit the Food Standards Agency website, www.food.gov.uk, or go direct to http://ratings.food.gov.uk. NORWICH

The city has the lowest percentage in Norfolk and Waveney of premises with the highest score for food hygiene, with just over half given five out of five.

According to data taken from the Food Standards Agency website in December, the city has five places with the worst score of zero, but one of those five says it has been re-inspected and is awaiting a better score. Inspectors visited The Mulberry on Unthank Road at the end of October and gave it a zero rating. But the manager said the gastropub previously had a score of four and was only given the lower score because maintenance work was being carried out. She said they had already been re-inspected since October’s visit and expected to return to a higher mark.

The October report, which has been published on the city council’s website, said: “There are major and widespread lapses in safe food handling practices and procedures. You must address all the contraventions as a matter of urgency as there are many that are critical to food safety.”

Inspectors said open packets of known allergens were stored among open packets of non-allergen foods.

Clean utensils were being stored in a dirty former mayonnaise tub and the extraction system was dripping with grease, inspectors reported.

At Eaton Spice on Eaton Street, the takeaway was given a zero score in July but the manager said they were hoping inspectors would visit again in January and give them a higher score.

He said the low score was because of problems with paperwork and labelling.

The city council report said: “Food hygiene standards are poor”.

Inspectors said flies could seen in the premises, raw meat was not stored separately and vegetables were stood on top of raw meat.

They also said equipment that had been washed was still dirty and there was no soap or towel in the toilet.

At P J’s retailers on Spencer Street in north city, inspectors said in March that food hygiene standards were “generally satisfactory”.

But they gave them a zero score because they said there was “evidence of some non-compliance with legal requirements”.

They said two packs of sliced ham were past the use-by date and the shop was “in need of a deep clean”.

The store has not been formally re-inspected since, but council officers have visited.

Mobile caterers are also inspected by the council and Peter & Deb’s Snack Bar was given a zero out of five rating in April because of “major and widespread lapses in safe food handling practices and procedures”.

Inspectors said they found dirty floor, walls, ceiling, bench tops, fridge and sinks.

Meanwhile, on Aylsham Road at the Star Grill, food hygiene standards were “less than satisfactory”, according to inspectors in October who said there was no sanitiser on the site.

“Raw burgers were being stored above drinks in the glass door fridge,” they said.

The manager said he was now filling out forms to get a new inspection.

YARMOUTH

In Great Yarmouth, 618 places serving food have the top hygiene mark of five, that is 63pc.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council said the ratings helped diners make “informed choices” about the places they eat out.

A spokesperson said: “Great Yarmouth has additional challenges as a major coastal resort in that we have a significant number of seasonal, short-term businesses with a high turnover of owners.

“Nevertheless, the borough is seeing a sustained improvement year on year in the number of businesses in the lower rating categories. In respect of the minority of premises rated zero to two, the borough council works with owners to improve standards using a range of tools including enforcement, closure and prosecution where necessary.”

18 restaurants have been given 0 out of 5 for food hygiene (Picture: Nick Butcher)18 restaurants have been given 0 out of 5 for food hygiene (Picture: Nick Butcher)

There are six places currently rated zero in the area.

The Barbeque House takeaway on King Street was rated in May as zero.

The Fresh Halal Meat Shop also on King Street was given the same rating in May.

The manager at the Spicy Papadum takeaway and restaurant on Tan Lane in Caister-On-Sea said they had been re-inspected with a rating of four following a previous rating of zero, but the Food Standards Agency website is yet to update with that rating.

The restaurant, which has a TripAdvisor certificate of excellence, was rated zero in December 2015.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Imperial Hotel at North Drive in Great Yarmouth, which also has a certificate of excellence, said he had quickly fixed all issues raised by inspectors in October when they gave them a zero rating.

Nick Mobbs questioned how inspectors could give them a rating of zero when they were previously rated five and had not changed anything since then.

“They didn’t really like our paperwork,” he said.

The Top Gem takeaway on St Peters Road in Great Yarmouth was given a zero rating in May, while Trisha’s Chippy in California was given a zero rating in August.

WEST NORFOLK

In King’s Lynn and West Norfolk none of the 1,300 places inspected was given a zero rating. More than two thirds had the highest mark.

WAVENEY

In Waveney 73pc of places inspected had full marks, while four had the lowest score.

One of those is the Mediterranean Kebab House, on High Street, Lowestoft, which was inspected in August, but is now under new management. The new manager said he was waiting to be inspected.

Meanwhile the New Shanghai takeaway on Love Road, Lowestoft is also rated zero for food hygiene as is the Mermaid Fish Bar on Earsham Street in Bungay and the Trowel and Hammer pub and bar on Pakefield Street in Lowestoft.

BROADLAND

After South Norfolk, Broadland has the highest proportion of places serving food with top marks for hygiene.

The only premises with a zero rating is the Kings Arms Chinese and Thai on Panxworth Road in South Walsham.

The manager said they had improved since July’s inspection and were awaiting a new visit. “We are up to the standard,” she said.

BRECKLAND

In Breckland 70pc of places were rated five out of five and just one zero out of five.

The one that scored zero was Ming’s Chinese Takeaway on High Street Attleborough which was inspected in August.

NORTH NORFOLK AND SOUTH NORFOLK

Diners here will be relieved that North and South Norfolk did not have any premises with the lowest score.

In North Norfolk 78pc had the top mark while South Norfolk had 85pc with five out of five.

Keywords: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Great Yarmouth Borough Norwich

7 comments

  • Being someone that has recently suffered from Campylobacteriosis I am of the firm belief that all premises should be checked by the FSA at least once a year without giving any notice, ANY SCORING LESS THAN 3 which in itself is disgusting enough should be immediately shut down and owners staff forced to undertake a training course and bring premises up to standard before being allowed to re - open. A score of 4 5 should be the minimum standard I have been in places that display these scores and still believe that most don't deserve the rating . I also noticed that it seems a great many of those failing are of the foreign take away type premises , it looks like the councils FSA are frightened to enforce closure notices on these for fear of being accused of racism either that or they are extra tolerant.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    BNP4GB

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • should any of these places be allowed to trade with such low scores?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    ted

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • City College - Café Debut, Inspirations & Teaching Kitchens are listed as 5 on the NCC website. Also listed as 5 are their Staff association café, St Andrews Café and Nursery. NCC site also states Wroxham (which is run by external caterers) was re-inspected 131216 and is awaiting publication.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    catbert

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Wroxham Diner at City College is for feeding the students, the Debut Restaurant ("Inspirations & Teaching Kitchens") which is operated by the students training for catering profession is rated 5.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    G_of_Norwich

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • A big thanks to the EDP for publishing this information. Sometimes businesses receive a low rating due to paperwork not being in order; this could explain why the training restaurant at City College received one star. If, on the other hand the one star rating was due to poor practices the college should treat the matter very seriously. It's a shame that the FSA is unable or unwilling to close premises; after all poor food hygiene practices can result in serious illness or worse.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Suffolk Exile

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • It is, to say the least disturbing to see that the Wroxham Restaurant at City Collage Norwich has only one star. If this is indicative of the standards that City Collage trains it's catering staff too, then the future is truly bleak for catering in Norwich & hopefully so is City Collages ability to train catering staff. As we deserve better, as do those who are trained there.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    el84

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • It's painfully obvious that with the reluctance of the FSA to take any real action, that many of these places couldn't care a less. The FSA have to take a tough line and not only make these establishments display their score for all to see and close places down that continually score low.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    John L Norton

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

“Just don’t do it” - drink-drive warning from former driving instructor caught the morning after

17:16 Dominic Gilbert
Drink driver Peter Thomas Rackham at Norwich Magistrates Court. PHOTO BY STAFF.

A former driving instructor caught over the limit the morning after drinking half a bottle of brandy has warned others “just don’t do it”.

Video: Donkeys hang up antlers for Christmas

12:01 George Ryan
The donkeys at Scratby Garden Centre hang up their reindeer antlers afteranother busy Christmas season. Owner Sarah Lawson. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Spare a thought for the donkeys who have been working hard for weeks in the run up to Christmas.

Plea to fly grandma home from hospital

10:40 David Hannant
Marilynn Hutchins, who is in a coma after a fall in Tenerife. Picture: Samantha Bailey

A family have made a heartfelt plea to bring a great-grandmother home from Tenerife, where she has been in a coma since the beginning of the month.

Bakery opens by bread baked off site

15:15
The Greggs store in Great Yarmouth has undergone a refit. Picture: George Ryan

The long awaited refitted shop of popular bakery chain Greggs has re-opened.

Most Read

Person cut from car following serious crash involving van in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 13:39 Kieran Lynch
Fire Crew Extract the driver of a damaged vehicle on St. Nicholas Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Blanc Creative/Lee Blanchflower

Emergency services were at the scene of a serious crash on St Nicholas Road in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Man in 60s robbed at knifepoint at Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 12:30 Kieran Lynch

A man in his 60s was robbed at knifepoint in Great Yarmouth last week after he was approached by four men.

Read more

Warning after burglaries at shops

Tue, 12:09 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Shop owners in Great Yarmouth are being urged to keep their premises secure after a number of burglaries over the past few weeks.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth dangerous dog to be destroyed

Mon, 18:05 David Hannant
Yarmouth Magistrates court. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: For: EDP /EN Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434

A dangerous dog that savaged a family pet while off its lead is to be put down, after magistrates ordered its destruction.  The dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier, tore into one of two Yorkshire terriers, which were being walked by their owners on Great Yarmotuh seafront.

Read more

Visitors with norovirus symptoms urged to stay away from James Paget Hospital after outbreak

Mon, 16:29 Kieran Lynch
The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston. Picture: James Bass.

The James Paget Hospital is urging people with norovirus symptoms to stay away after four wards have been affected.

Read more
James Paget Hospital

Most Commented

Safety work on the Acle Straight set to begin next year, says MP

Yesterday, 19:13 Annabelle Dickson Political editor
Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight which runs between Great Yarmouth and Acle passing through Halvergate Marshes. Picture: James Bass

Work to make the treacherous Acle Straight on the A47 safer will begin in February, Great Yarmouth’s MP has been told.

Read more
Department for Transport

Yarmouth council leader pays visit to thank Royal Mail staff for hard Christmas work

Yesterday, 12:01 Kieran Lynch
Cllr Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, visited the Great Yarmouth Delivery Office to thank local postmen and women for their hard work during Royal Mail�s busiest period

Great Yarmouth’s borough council leader has thanked local postmen and woman for their first class service over the festive season.

Read more
Graham Plant

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up