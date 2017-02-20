Search

£1.5m works to begin soon to enhance Trinity Broads near Great Yarmouth

20 February, 2017 - 15:27
Rowing boats tied up on Filby Broad. January 2014. Picture: James Bass

A £1.5m project to protect and enhance part of the Broads will start soon.

Dredging work, using a special mud pumping method to minimise disturbance to sediment, will be starting at the Trinity Broads.

The Trinity Broads are one of Britain’s most important wildlife habitats and an important source of drinking water, as well as being enjoyed by locals and visitors.

The pumping will remove accumulated mud from shallow areas in the broads. This will help maintain clear water and ensure the depth of the broad is not eroded through siltation. The pumping will also encourage the growth of water plants which provide food for wildlife.

Ponds UK will be completing the £1.5m project, which will be completed by March 2017.

Essex and Suffolk Water, Broads Authority, Natural England and the Environment Agency have been working in partnership since 1995 to improve water quality and people’s enjoyment of the area. Activities including mud-pumping, scrub removal and managing non-native species, such as mink, have been undertaken by the partnership.

Project manager for Essex and Suffolk Water Jonathan Thompson said: “The Trinity Broads are a special place in terms of their ecology, as a source of public water supply for Great Yarmouth and for the amenity value they provide to the local community. The mud pumping will help maintain a healthy environment at the Broads and will prevent significant mud exposure during very dry years. The project will help protect water supplies for Great Yarmouth for many years to come.”

The water company is working closely with Norfolk County Council to make sure the work is carried out in a way that minimises any inconvenience to customers and the local community.

Mr Thompson added: “We have been in touch with customers living nearby and have also held an information event to give more details and discuss the project.

“The programme of activity has been carefully planned and agreed with Norfolk Wildlife Trust and Natural England, to prevent any disturbance to breeding birds, which the site is so important for.”

Situated north-west of Great Yarmouth, the Trinity Broads make up 14pc of the open water within the Broads.

Habitats include wide expanses of shallow open water, extensive tracts of broadshore reedbed and undisturbed areas of wet woodland.

The system of waterways was renamed the Broads National Park in January 2015 by the Broads Authority.

1 comment

  • Broads National Park Authority? No way, it is The Broads Authority. Please, Archant, get your facts right.

    peter waller

    Monday, February 20, 2017

