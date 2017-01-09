Search

£1.7m to bring boats back to Great Yarmouth’s Waterways

09 January, 2017 - 14:49
GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956

GREAT YARMOUTH HOLIDAY MAKERS TAKING A TRIP ON THE WATERWAYS DATED AUGUST 21ST 1955 OR 1956

Archant

Plans to restore a unique tourist attraction to its former glory have been given a boost after receiving a £1.7m grant.

The Waterways and gardens on North Drive in Great Yarmouth. June 2016.

Great Yarmouth’s Venetian Waterways have been awarded the cash by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

First opened in 1928, the Grade II-listed park and tourist attraction in North Drive was commissioned by the borough council as an employment relief programme after the First World War, with the community undertaking its construction.

Quickly, it became hugely popular, with generations of holidaymakers and residents enjoying rides in quirky boats with carved wooden animal heads, and walks in the beautiful surrounding parkland, which originally boasted a radical nationally-acclaimed planting scheme.

Now, thanks to a grant of £1,773,600 from the Heritage Lottery Fund/Big Lottery Fund Parks for People Programme, the borough council is progressing plans with Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust to faithfully restore the attraction with people again able to hire boats.

GREAT YARMOUTH BOAT TRIP ON WATERWAYS DATED 1955

Chairman of the trust Bernard Williamson, said the Venetian Waterways were unique.

“They are a mini Venice on the North Sea coast – and they hold a special place in the hearts of generations of residents and tourists, who kindly shared their stories and photos with us at the public consultation.

“It is great that the community are behind this partnership project because the community is at the heart of the Waterways: local people built the Waterways, local people used the Waterways, and now they are at the centre of the project to restore and continue to maintain the Waterways for future generations to enjoy.

He added: “We would like to thank the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery Fund for their vital support.”

GREAT YARMOUTH PEOPLE IN BOATS ON WATERWAYS NO DATE - 1950S

What next?

The three-year project will involve much-needed repairs to the structures of the bridges, the Waterways and Boating Lake, thought to be the last surviving purpose-built concrete boating lake in the country. The café on the Boating Lake Island will also be renovated and re-opened to help fund the ongoing maintenance of the park.

PLACES / Y YARMOUTH - BOAT LOAD OF HOLIDAYMAKERS TAKE A TRIP ON THE VENTIAN WATERWAYS DATE; 24TH JULY 1967

Crucially, volunteers will work alongside professionals to faithfully reinstate the original themed flower beds, and help to repair the rusticated thatched shelters, which contribute much to the special character of the attraction. The surviving carved animal heads from the original boats will be re-used as part of the scheme.

The borough council will meet on Thursday to discuss the next steps.

Chairman of the borough’s economic development committee Barry Coleman said: “The Venetian Waterways are a unique 20th century park and tourist attraction, a real heritage gem and community asset, which deserve to be safeguarded for future generations. Their restoration will further enhance Great Yarmouth’s seafront economy, enhance our rich cultural heritage offering, and further enrich our neighbourhoods.”

Darren Barker, the borough’s principal conservation officer, said: “As with the trust’s successful conservation projects at the Cemeteries and Hopton Ruined Church, I am delighted that our local volunteers and trainees will lead this restoration, developing community ownership and much-needed horticultural and building conservation skills, which will be vital in the park’s ongoing maintenance.”

Great Yarmouth - Seafront Waterways Gardens and Lily Pond at Great Yarmouth. Dated reprinted 27 February 1961

Do you have memories of Great Yarmouth’s waterways? Email george.ryan@archant.co.uk

  I think this is great and I'd like to point out one or two things to the moaners on here. Since August we have been visiting the cafes along that stretch of the seafront and I can tell you that there was a man cutting the grass, trimming the hedges, removing the rubbish and weeding the ground all around the lake before the weather turned really cold, doing it on his own, no help. For the empty part of the waterways there was a whole bunch of people clearing the ground, trimming the bushes and putting down mulch and generally looking after it for a few weeks, again until the weather turned really cold, when the weather warms starts to warm up they will be out there again. The rubbish problem is down to the people who chuck it on the ground for it to get blown into the water or they chuck it in the water themselves, some people are also physically moving the metal fencing to get into the empty part of the waterways even though it is chained and padlocked and all that goes with the dog poo that is left along the paths around the waterway. These type of people are the ones that make Yarmouth look bad.

Spooky

Monday, January 9, 2017

    Spooky

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  Did,nt you run this story before?.The town looks so run down with lots of empty shops...Yes the Waterways is a great place to visit in the Summer,,,,,but we went there the other day and could,nt believe the rubbish that was in the water,,you cannot keep people out at night but Lets spend this money on doing ore for the town,.The council needs a big wake up call.

jordan

Monday, January 9, 2017

    jordan

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  Will this be another "Big Screen Fiasco" who will manage the £1.7 million? Will our council hire an outside management company whose fees will decrease the funds from the purpose that it was intended for? I read that the Chairman of the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust is Bernard Williamson. I would think as he is heavily involved with the South Denes Energy Park he would not have the time to over-see the massive task that the Water-ways will involve. As the Water-ways have nothing to do with the Port and imminent Wind Energy perhaps it would be prudent to separate Industrial from Tourism and invite a qualified Officer to ensure the job is carried out wisely financialy answerable to the Chair-person of GYBC and separate accounts just for the Water-Ways should be available in Yarmouth and Gorleston Libraries as this is Heritage Lottery money nothing to do with Borough Rates.

John L Cooper

Monday, January 9, 2017

    John L Cooper

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  There is currently a model boating club that uses these waterways. What will happen to them ?

paul sergent

Monday, January 9, 2017

    paul sergent

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  It probably going to need more money than that as it's a dump! Add that to the vandalism not just there but all along the promenade (lots of broken bottles) what makes the owners think that it will ever be popular again?

Tanya Freeman

Monday, January 9, 2017

    Tanya Freeman

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  I remember going on the boats when I was young away back in the early 70s , been back to yarmouth a few times in the last few years & it would be great to see the boats & the winter gardens brought back to life

Wombat

Monday, January 9, 2017

    Wombat

    Monday, January 9, 2017

  I remember going on the boats when I was young away back in the early 70s , been back to yarmouth a few times in the last few years & it would be great to see the boats & the winter gardens brought back to life

Wombat

Monday, January 9, 2017

    Wombat

    Monday, January 9, 2017

