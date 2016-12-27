2016: A spectacular year for Norfolk nature
15:07 27 December 2016
Sophie Wyllie
Painted lady butterfly taken at Strumpshaw in May 2016. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS
RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS
From the coast to the Broads, Norfolk is a treasured habitat for many species.
A bee-eater photographed in Winterton. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS
Professional wildlife photogaphers Robert and Jill Wilson, of Rapture Photographics, have picked out their favourite shots of nature from across the county from 2016.
A black-tailed godwit pictured in Norfolk in 2016, Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS
The husband and wife team, who live in Surlingham, lead wildlife photography workshops in Norfolk and run a Kodak Express business on St Johns Close, Norwich.
A bullfinch pictured on Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS
Mr Wilson, 53, has been a professional wildlife photographer and twitcher for nearly 30 years.
A desert wheatear pictured at Burnham Overy. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS
He taught his 51-year-old wife the tricks of the trade and she is now also a published photographer.
A dunlin spotted at Sea Palling. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS
Many of their photos are taken in their back garden in Surlingham.
A fox spotted on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS A flock of knot bird off the Hunstanton coast. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTIGRAPHICS A lapland bunting at Blakeney fresh marsh. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS A little owl in Loddon. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS A young grey seal pup at Blakeney. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS A peregrine falcon on Norwich Cathedral. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS A scarce chaser photographed on Strumpshaw Fen. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS A male shovelor in Norfolk this year. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS A waxwing bird spotted in Norfolk this year. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS