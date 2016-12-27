Search

Advanced search

2016: A spectacular year for Norfolk nature

15:07 27 December 2016

Painted lady butterfly taken at Strumpshaw in May 2016. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

Painted lady butterfly taken at Strumpshaw in May 2016. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

From the coast to the Broads, Norfolk is a treasured habitat for many species.

Comment
A bee-eater photographed in Winterton. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA bee-eater photographed in Winterton. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

Professional wildlife photogaphers Robert and Jill Wilson, of Rapture Photographics, have picked out their favourite shots of nature from across the county from 2016.

A black-tailed godwit pictured in Norfolk in 2016, Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA black-tailed godwit pictured in Norfolk in 2016, Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

The husband and wife team, who live in Surlingham, lead wildlife photography workshops in Norfolk and run a Kodak Express business on St Johns Close, Norwich.

A bullfinch pictured on Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA bullfinch pictured on Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

Mr Wilson, 53, has been a professional wildlife photographer and twitcher for nearly 30 years.

A desert wheatear pictured at Burnham Overy. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA desert wheatear pictured at Burnham Overy. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

He taught his 51-year-old wife the tricks of the trade and she is now also a published photographer.

A dunlin spotted at Sea Palling. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA dunlin spotted at Sea Palling. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

Many of their photos are taken in their back garden in Surlingham.

A fox spotted on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA fox spotted on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

A flock of knot bird off the Hunstanton coast. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTIGRAPHICSA flock of knot bird off the Hunstanton coast. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTIGRAPHICS

A lapland bunting at Blakeney fresh marsh. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA lapland bunting at Blakeney fresh marsh. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

A little owl in Loddon. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA little owl in Loddon. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

A young grey seal pup at Blakeney. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA young grey seal pup at Blakeney. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

A peregrine falcon on Norwich Cathedral. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA peregrine falcon on Norwich Cathedral. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

A scarce chaser photographed on Strumpshaw Fen. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA scarce chaser photographed on Strumpshaw Fen. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

A male shovelor in Norfolk this year. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA male shovelor in Norfolk this year. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

A waxwing bird spotted in Norfolk this year. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICSA waxwing bird spotted in Norfolk this year. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

Keywords: Norwich

Other News

Car crash in Great Yarmouth

14:13 George Ryan
There has been a crash in Runham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews were called to a crash in Great Yarmouth this morning (December 27).

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog

17:38 Adam Howlett
The Met Office has warned of difficult driving conditions on Wednesday morning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog, warning of difficult driving conditions on the roads tomorrow morning.

Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

11:25 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Broads.

Gallery: 2016: A spectacular year for Norfolk nature

15:07 Sophie Wyllie
Painted lady butterfly taken at Strumpshaw in May 2016. Picture: RAPTURE PHOTOGRAPHICS

From the coast to the Broads, Norfolk is a treasured habitat for many species.

Most Read

Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

11:25 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Broads.

Read more
Environment Agency

Car crash in Great Yarmouth

14:13 George Ryan
There has been a crash in Runham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews were called to a crash in Great Yarmouth this morning (December 27).

Read more

Firefighters tackle van on fire in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 10:41 David Hannant
Services were called to a car fire on the A11. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called to vehicle blaze in Great Yarmouth early Boxing Day morning.

Read more

Gallery: Community pulls together at successful Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 17:30 David Hannant
Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

A community came together in the festive spirit on Christmas Day, as the town’s Open Christmas was held in the Marina Centre.

Read more
Cliff Park

New parents take home the perfect Christmas present to meet the family

Yesterday, 10:45 Geraldine Scott
Christmas DAy Babies at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, 2016. Baby Oscar with new daddy and mummy, Philippa and Alex Warren. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

They are the perfect Christmas present - a new bundle of joy to take home to meet the rest of the family.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up