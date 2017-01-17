3Sun’s 100 new windfarm jobs are targeted at Great Yarmouth people

3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm AlAN O'NEILL

More than 100 new technicians are being recruited by Great Yarmouth-based 3sun Group to service £6m worth of new and extended offshore and onshore wind farm contracts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 100 new wind turbine technician jobs are being created by 3sun Group with recruitment starting immediately to service £6million worth of new and extended contracts, 3sun Group chief executive Graham Hacon said today. More than 100 new wind turbine technician jobs are being created by 3sun Group with recruitment starting immediately to service £6million worth of new and extended contracts, 3sun Group chief executive Graham Hacon said today.

The company is targeting its campaign at local people with mechanical, inspection, instrumentation and electrical backgrounds to re-train for roles on multi-client contracts in and around the UK and internationally.

A special six-hour recruitment event will be held next Wednesday (January 25) at the Kings Centre, Yarmouth, for pre-booked and walk-in interviews with recruiters and managers for the company, which provides products and services to the global energy industry.

Former oil and gas industry workers are invited to apply for new careers in the growing wind industry, which last year attracted an all-time high investment of nearly £25bn globally - up 40pc on the year before - with more than £21bn of that invested in Europe.

New technicians will start training immediately to work on construction, installation and inspection of wind turbines with the rest joining between now and early summer.

The recruitment campaign is the biggest in 3sun Group’s 10-year history and will increase its bank of technicians by 50pc, to more than 300 skilled workers to resource its pipeline of future work on wind farm construction and installation.

Successful candidates will undergo intensive training with accredited trainers at 3sun Academy.

This latest drive reinforces the company’s strategy to become the ‘go-to’ supplier of skilled technicians for the wind industry throughout the UK and Europe.

Group chief executive Graham Hacon said local recruitment was key to the company’s ethos.

“This new drive is prompted by new contract wins and extensions to our current projects. These contracts have an approximate worth to 3sun Group of £6m, which is great news for the local economy and an excellent start to 2017 for us.

“It is important that, as a Great Yarmouth company, we recruit locally so our employees can live and work out of the area for our onshore and offshore projects all over the UK and internationally, in Germany and Denmark. Many of our roles come with opportunities to travel.

“It is an exciting time that will continue as more developments take shape, especially offshore.”

More office-based roles in 3sun House, Boundary Road, Yarmouth – where 90 people are currently based - are expected to be generated.

Group recruiter Sally Spaull said applications from oil and gas workers were especially welcome.

“There are many people keen to get into this industry. There are a lot of transferable skills between oil and gas and offshore wind.

Next week’s recruitment event will be held at the Kings Centre, Queen Anne’s Road, next Wednesday (January 25) between 10am and 4pm.

Pre-booked five-minute speed interviews will be held between 10am and 12noon and 2pm and 4pm. Walk in appointments can be made between 12 noon and 2pm. All applicants will need to take a form of personal identification and a CV.

All vacancies are subject to passing an offshore medical and drug and alcohol test.

People interested are asked to apply to recruitment2017@3sungroup.com for an application form.