Search

Advanced search

3Sun’s 100 new windfarm jobs are targeted at Great Yarmouth people

17 January, 2017 - 17:04
3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

AlAN O'NEILL

More than 100 new technicians are being recruited by Great Yarmouth-based 3sun Group to service £6m worth of new and extended offshore and onshore wind farm contracts.

1 Comments
More than 100 new wind turbine technician jobs are being created by 3sun Group with recruitment starting immediately to service £6million worth of new and extended contracts, 3sun Group chief executive Graham Hacon said today.More than 100 new wind turbine technician jobs are being created by 3sun Group with recruitment starting immediately to service £6million worth of new and extended contracts, 3sun Group chief executive Graham Hacon said today.

The company is targeting its campaign at local people with mechanical, inspection, instrumentation and electrical backgrounds to re-train for roles on multi-client contracts in and around the UK and internationally.

A special six-hour recruitment event will be held next Wednesday (January 25) at the Kings Centre, Yarmouth, for pre-booked and walk-in interviews with recruiters and managers for the company, which provides products and services to the global energy industry.

Former oil and gas industry workers are invited to apply for new careers in the growing wind industry, which last year attracted an all-time high investment of nearly £25bn globally - up 40pc on the year before - with more than £21bn of that invested in Europe.

New technicians will start training immediately to work on construction, installation and inspection of wind turbines with the rest joining between now and early summer.

The recruitment campaign is the biggest in 3sun Group’s 10-year history and will increase its bank of technicians by 50pc, to more than 300 skilled workers to resource its pipeline of future work on wind farm construction and installation.

Successful candidates will undergo intensive training with accredited trainers at 3sun Academy.

This latest drive reinforces the company’s strategy to become the ‘go-to’ supplier of skilled technicians for the wind industry throughout the UK and Europe.

Group chief executive Graham Hacon said local recruitment was key to the company’s ethos.

“This new drive is prompted by new contract wins and extensions to our current projects. These contracts have an approximate worth to 3sun Group of £6m, which is great news for the local economy and an excellent start to 2017 for us.

“It is important that, as a Great Yarmouth company, we recruit locally so our employees can live and work out of the area for our onshore and offshore projects all over the UK and internationally, in Germany and Denmark. Many of our roles come with opportunities to travel.

“It is an exciting time that will continue as more developments take shape, especially offshore.”

More office-based roles in 3sun House, Boundary Road, Yarmouth – where 90 people are currently based - are expected to be generated.

Group recruiter Sally Spaull said applications from oil and gas workers were especially welcome.

“There are many people keen to get into this industry. There are a lot of transferable skills between oil and gas and offshore wind.

Next week’s recruitment event will be held at the Kings Centre, Queen Anne’s Road, next Wednesday (January 25) between 10am and 4pm.

Pre-booked five-minute speed interviews will be held between 10am and 12noon and 2pm and 4pm. Walk in appointments can be made between 12 noon and 2pm. All applicants will need to take a form of personal identification and a CV.

All vacancies are subject to passing an offshore medical and drug and alcohol test.

People interested are asked to apply to recruitment2017@3sungroup.com for an application form.

Related articles

Keywords: United Kingdom Germany Europe Great Yarmouth

1 comment

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Troubled academy on the right tracks a year after being put into special measures

Yesterday, 22:36 Lauren Cope
Acle Academy. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inspectors say a troubled academy is taking positive steps one year after it was put into special measures.

Residents asked to take part in another referendum

Yesterday, 20:25 George Ryan
A ballot box. Picture: James Bass

Great Yarmouth residents are to be asked to take part in another referendum in May.

3Sun’s 100 new windfarm jobs are targeted at Great Yarmouth people

Yesterday, 17:04 Anne Edwards
3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

More than 100 new technicians are being recruited by Great Yarmouth-based 3sun Group to service £6m worth of new and extended offshore and onshore wind farm contracts.

Roundabout plans for new homes site

Yesterday, 16:11 Kieran Lynch
Martham village sign. Picture: James Bass

A plan has been submitted for a new roundabout and access road in Martham.

Most Read

Dream come true for Bradwell lad after signing Norwich City deal

Mon, 10:05 David Hannant
Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

For many a youngster, it is the ultimate dream to be a professional footballer for the team you support.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

75 new jobs as Great Yarmouth-based Seajacks wins installation contract for £2.5bn East Anglia One

Yesterday, 10:04 Mark Shields
ScottishPower's offshore wind farm West of Duddon Sands. Picture: Chris James.

Up to 75 new jobs could be created at Great Yarmouth-based Seajacks after the company was awarded a major installation contract for the East Anglia One wind farm.

Read more
United Kingdom

Great Yarmouth police launches new team to tackle speeding

Mon, 11:46 David Hannant
Members of Great Yarmouth's new Special Constabulary Speeding Team at its launch on Sunday, Janaury 15. Picture: Norfolk Police

Great Yarmouth police has launched a new team set up to tackle speeding in the borough.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

3Sun’s 100 new windfarm jobs are targeted at Great Yarmouth people

Yesterday, 17:04 Anne Edwards
3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

More than 100 new technicians are being recruited by Great Yarmouth-based 3sun Group to service £6m worth of new and extended offshore and onshore wind farm contracts.

Read more
United Kingdom

Tributes paid to former Paget senior sister

Mon, 15:29 George Ryan
Heather Dean was a senior sister at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Photo: Pete Dean

A long serving and highly respected former senior sister at the James Paget has died.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up