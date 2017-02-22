60163 Tornado to make first Norfolk visit in five years

60163 Tornado, which is to visit Great Yarmouth later this year. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

Rail enthusiasts will be given a treat later this year when the 60163 Tornado puffs into Great Yarmouth.

The loco is the first brand new Peppercorn A1 Pacific to have been built this century, and is the project of the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust.

It will be her first Norfolk visit since 2012, when she was star attraction at the Sheringham Steam Gala.

Tornado will bring passengers to the coast from King’s Cross station in London, making use of a little-used stretch of track called the Wensum Curve to bypass Norwich.

Keen trainspotters will also catch a glimpse of Tornado as she whizzes by Wymondham en route from the capital, while taking an alternative route on the return journey, taking in Berney Arms and Reedham.

Tornado visits Great Yarmouth on Monday, August 28.