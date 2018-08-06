Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:16 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:23 31 August 2018

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Camperdown, Great Yarmouth, this afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Camperdown, Great Yarmouth, this afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth this afternoon.

Norfolk police were called to the incident which took place in a flat in Camperdown shortly after 12pm.

The victim has been taken to the James Paget Hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

A police cordon has been put in place at the scene whilst initial enquiries are carried out.

Officers believe the people involved are known to one another and there is no wider threat to members of the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

11:41 Eleanor Pringle
UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

The shocking state of a kebab shop in Great Yarmouth, which had rat droppings littering the floor of its store room, has been revealed in a food standards inspection report.

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth

42 minutes ago Joseph Norton
A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Camperdown, Great Yarmouth, this afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth this afternoon.

Carbon monoxide alarms could soon be mandatory for boats on the Broads

15:47 David Hannant
Emergency services at the scene of a carbon monoxide boating disaster near Wroxham in 2016 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mandatory carbon monoxide alarms on boats would be a life-saving initiative, according to the head of safety at the Broads Authority.

Fire services called to bonfire near Hopton Holiday Village roundabout

13:44 Joseph Norton
Fire services were called to a bonfire close by to Hopton Village Park this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

A fire engine was called to Valley Farm in Hopton this morining to put out a bonfire close by to the Hopton Holiday Village roundabout.

Most Read

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yesterday, 12:50 Joseph Norton
Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Traders have voiced their anger and disbelief at Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s proposal to move the town’s historic market as a petition against the plans was handed in.

Read more
Graham Plant

Child hit by car in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 18:35 Liz Coates
The ambulance at the scene in Great Yarmouth Photo: Liz Coates

A child has reportedly been hit by a car in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Read more

Fire crews cut roof off car following Yarmouth crash

Tue, 19:35 Liz Coates
Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

Wed, 13:24 Christine Cunningham
Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who stabbed another man in a row at a Great Yarmouth pole and lap dancing club was warned by a judge he faces becoming a career criminal.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy