A47 Acle Straight blocked after three car crash

Police are on scene on the A47. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

The Acle Straight is fully blocked after a three car crash on the A47.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police said they are on the scene of the incident at around 11am this morning.

The road is fully blocked at this time, but police are looking to open the road as soon as possible.

On Twitter, Norfolk Police said: “Units from Great Yarmouth Police are on scene on the A47 Acle Straight dealing with a three vehicle RTC [road traffic collision].

“The road is fully blocked at this time whilst we deal with the incident, we will look to re-open the road as soon as possible.”

More to follow.