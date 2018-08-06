Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A47 Acle Straight blocked after three car crash

PUBLISHED: 11:39 01 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:40 01 September 2018

Police are on scene on the A47. Picture: James Bass

Police are on scene on the A47. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2016

The Acle Straight is fully blocked after a three car crash on the A47.

Norfolk Police said they are on the scene of the incident at around 11am this morning.

The road is fully blocked at this time, but police are looking to open the road as soon as possible.

On Twitter, Norfolk Police said: “Units from Great Yarmouth Police are on scene on the A47 Acle Straight dealing with a three vehicle RTC [road traffic collision].

“The road is fully blocked at this time whilst we deal with the incident, we will look to re-open the road as soon as possible.”

More to follow.

Topic Tags:

Other News

A47 Acle Straight blocked after three car crash

24 minutes ago Conor Matchett
Police are on scene on the A47. Picture: James Bass

The Acle Straight is fully blocked after a three car crash on the A47.

Video: Weird Norfolk: The Old Man of Hopton who stalks the A47

09:00 Stacia Briggs and Siofra Connor
Weird Norfolk: The old man of Hopton. Pictured: Night closes in on the A12 where a Lowestoft police constable had a spine-chilling encounter with the unexplained. Date: 24 Dec 1980. Picture: Archant Library

Sea frets have often blurred the lines between this world and the next – and one such creature to appear from the mist is the Old Man of Hopton, who stalks the A47 in front of terrified drivers, some of whom claim to have driven straight through him.

Ambulance service boss resigns amid ‘tremendous pressure’

06:00 Geraldine Scott
The ambulance control room in Hellesdon. Chief Executive Robert Morton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

The boss of the region’s embattled ambulance service has revealed he will step down.

Ambulance trust chief executive resigns

Yesterday, 19:15 Geraldine Scott
The ambulance control room in Hellesdon. Chief Executive Robert Morton. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

The boss of the region’s ambulance trust will leave the service.

Most Read

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Thu, 12:50 Joseph Norton
Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Traders have voiced their anger and disbelief at Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s proposal to move the town’s historic market as a petition against the plans was handed in.

Read more
Graham Plant

Child hit by car in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 18:35 Liz Coates
The ambulance at the scene in Great Yarmouth Photo: Liz Coates

A child has reportedly been hit by a car in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Read more

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 16:16 Joseph Norton
A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Camperdown, Great Yarmouth, this afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth this afternoon.

Read more
James Paget Hospital

Fire crews cut roof off car following Yarmouth crash

Tue, 19:35 Liz Coates
Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy