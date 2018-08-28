Search

Ambulance in crash which closed part of A47

PUBLISHED: 06:59 11 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:59 11 November 2018

Breydon Bridge , Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher

Breydon Bridge , Yarmouth. Photo: Nick Butcher

Breydon Bridge on the A47 was closed in both directions after two cars and an ambulance crashed.

A black BMW five series, blue Fiat Punto and an ambulance were involved in a crash at about 5.30pm on Saturday, November 10, said.

The BMW driver, A man in his 20s, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The driver of the Fiat Punto is female and also in her 20s.

Police tweeted at just before 8pm that the road had re-opened.

Ambulance in crash which closed part of A47

