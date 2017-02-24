A good reason to book a skip in Great Yarmouth

A skip with a difference is hitting the streets of Great Yarmouth this week to celebrate World Book Day.

Great Yarmouth skip company WT Skip Hire has created a landscape on the side of a skip with characters from 20 pieces of children’s literature.

The work was created by Norfolk artist Mik Richardson and customers booking a skip through the company may find it arrives on their drive.

TWT Skip Hire director Gary Thurtle says: “World Book Day is an inspirational idea and really gets children engaged in literature at an early age. Mik’s work is a joy to look at, and we thought it would be a great way to connect Mik’s imagination with the imagination of local children.

“Once it is completed the skip will be put to work, so will be a mobile piece of art for people across Norfolk and Suffolk to marvel at.”

The creation is the sixth between WT Skip Hire and Mik Richardson.