Abandoned cat who ‘tried to take care of himself’ in need of loving home

PUBLISHED: 11:14 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:11 08 November 2018

Eddie needs a home after being abandoned. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Eddie needs a home after being abandoned. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

A cat who was left behind when his owners moved house is among the animals the RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome this week.

Soxie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkSoxie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Eddie, a cat around three years old, has been living outside on his own for weeks and “trying to look after himself.” Having been rescued by the RSPCA and cared for at their cattery, he is now ready for a new home.

Eddie is described by RSPCA staff as very friendly and sweet by RSPCA staff and has been used to living with other cats and dogs.

If you feel like you could provide Eddie with loving home then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

Barley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBarley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

There are a number of other animals also needing homes this week.

Soxie and Barley are mum and son aged six and seven years old. The RSPCA say they were much loved cats but their owner was sadly no longer able to care for them. They are confident and friendly around people.

Kevin is still with the RSPCA and they say they can’t believe he hasn’t been chosen yet. He is described as a friendly cat who is only about 18 months old.

Kevin needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkKevin needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Mal is thought to be somewhere between 8-12 years old and is looking for a home where someone will be around a lot of the time. The RSPCA say he is good with other cats, loves company and likes to sit on your lap.

Cyber is a described as a little nervous in the cattery so the RSPCA are hoping she will be chosen soon. They say she is a sweet natured cat and that she takes a little time to get used to new people. She would be happiest in a quiet home and she is good with other cats.

According to RSPCA staff, Trojan and Icon are always lounging about on their sofa. Icon is aged around 12 years and is the one in charge. Trojan is around 8-10 years old. The RSPCA say they could be rehomed separately or together.

Mal needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMal needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Kentish has been at the cattery for over 100 days now. He is thought to be around 7-8 years old and the RSPCA say that after a hard life so far he deserves to find a lovely home. He is described as a sweet natured friendly cat, but has a timid nature so he is shy meeting new people. He would do best in a quiet adult home.

Jackson is described as a handsome tabby cat who loves people and likes lots of attention, the RSPCA say he would make the perfect addition to your family. He has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) so is looking for an indoor home or one with a cat proofed garden.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

Cyber needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCyber needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Appeal:

The RSPCA East Norfolk Branch are opening a new shop in the next few week. This is to help support the welfare work of the local branch. They are looking for friendly people with a love of animals to come and join their team. There’s a volunteer open day on Friday 16 November at the new shop adjacent to Palmers car park at Row 60, 183a King Street. This will be from 11am till 1pm and tea and coffee will be served.

Trojan needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTrojan needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Kentish needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkKentish needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jackson needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJackson needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

