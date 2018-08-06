Broken down lorry and accident in the Acle region

South Walsham Road. PHOTO: Google Maps Google Maps

A lorry has broken down on the A47 near Acle this morning.

The incident happened on the Great Yarmouth-bound road on the inside lane approaching Acle roundabout at around 7.15am.

The lorry is a white Mercedes 13 ton vehicle which is blocking the road. At 9am the incident was still ongoing.

To the west of Acle an accident has occurred just off the A47 on the B1140 South Walsham Road.

