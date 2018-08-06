Search

Broken down lorry and accident in the Acle region

PUBLISHED: 08:29 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:59 29 August 2018

South Walsham Road. PHOTO: Google Maps

South Walsham Road. PHOTO: Google Maps

Google Maps

A lorry has broken down on the A47 near Acle this morning.

The incident happened on the Great Yarmouth-bound road on the inside lane approaching Acle roundabout at around 7.15am.

The lorry is a white Mercedes 13 ton vehicle which is blocking the road. At 9am the incident was still ongoing.

To the west of Acle an accident has occurred just off the A47 on the B1140 South Walsham Road.

Check our live traffic map for updates.

