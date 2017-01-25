Search

Action group heartened by cash award for Mundesley cliff path

11:30 25 January 2017

Volunteers working to create a cliff path at Mundesley. Picture: BEV REYNOLDS

Volunteers working to create a cliff path at Mundesley. Picture: BEV REYNOLDS

Archant

To faint hearts it may have seemed an insurmountable aim restoring a cliff path washed away by the surging tide. But a committed team where determined to regain their cherished access to an idyllic beach.

Volunteers working to create cliff footpath at Mundesley. Picture: BEV REYNOLDSVolunteers working to create cliff footpath at Mundesley. Picture: BEV REYNOLDS

Action group supporters have spent more than three years campaigning to re-build the slope to Mundesley’s west beach, which was swept away in 2013 tidal surge.

After North Norfolk District Council were unable to provide the funds members of Mundesley Action 4 Cardiac Hill raised £1,500 to construct new steps to the beach.

Topped off with a £250 award from the parish council, the dedicated volunteers worked throughout the summer to restore the route.

This week the path was placed on a secure footing with a £5,000 award from Tesco’s Bags of Help grant scheme.

Shoppers at the supermarket chain’s Sheringham, Aylsham and Mundesley stores choose Mundesley Action 4 Cardiac Hill for the funding award.

The money will be used to secure the steps on the cliff face, making them less vulnerable to the sea, installing extra handrails and a drainage system.

Action group director Bev Reynolds said: “This gives us the ability to make the steps a more permanent feature. As far as the village is concerned the money is an absolute godsend.

“We were one of three nominations and delighted to come out on top.

“Having won an award for the best beach in England last year a lot more people want to visit Mundesley.

“We have 400 supporters of the group many of whom were working on restoring the path during the summer - thanks to all the shoppers who gave something to us so we could give something back.”

The cliff path, which accesses the beach from near to the Trafalgar Court apartments on Cromer Road, is known as Cardiac Hill due to its steep incline.

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb recommended that the group apply for the Bags of Help funding, which is raised from the government’s 5p carrier bag levy.

The scheme is run in partnership with environmental improvement charity Groundwork

Voting ran in stores throughout last month with customers choosing which local project they would like to get the top award using tokens given at the check-out.

Tesco’s head of community Lindsey Crompton said: “Bags of Help has been a fantastic success. We been overwhelmed by the response of our customers and it’s been great to give people a say on how the money will be spent in their community. We can’t wait to see the projects come to life.”

