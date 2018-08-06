Search

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

PUBLISHED: 15:42 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:52 06 September 2018

Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from a Norfolk hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Gorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya DuncanGorleston's James Paget Hospital Picture: Sonya Duncan

Adrian Guedes, 65, arrived at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston in August 2014 after having a stroke.

The paralysed former union official said he asked to be moved from hospital to a “wheelchair-friendly place” and to see a spinal specialist in London.

But instead he spent 862 days on a ward, as he said he was always offered options “they knew [he] would refuse.”

MORE: ‘I wanted to leave’ - Patient evicted from James Paget Hospital after two-year stay speaks out

This was disputed by the hospital but Mr Guedes, who came to the UK from Portugal more than 15 years ago, said the situation left him suicidal and he resorted to a hunger strike.

He was also believed to be on hunger strike when he died the weekend.

Mr Guedes’ story made the news last year, when the JPUH had to obtain a court order to get him to leave.

Director of governance at the hospital, Anna Hills, said Mr Guedes had “repeatedly refused all offers of appropriate accommodation organised by our local authority and social care partners, despite being fit for discharge”.

MORE: ‘Either things work out or I pass away’ - JPH bed blocker goes on hunger strike

But Mr Guedes, from Kessingland, Suffolk, said: “It’s very bad to occupy a place which should be used by someone in need, but I didn’t cause the situation; on the contrary, I tried to get out of there.”

Waveney District Council (WDC) said Mr Guedes had refused their help.

Last year he told the BBC: “I am sick of having the authorities deciding where I should live, when I should eat, how much I eat.”

After he was evicted he added: “I’m not in a position to live a life it’s as simple as that.

“If I can’t live a life, then I’d better stop living life – I don’t want to live anymore.”

MORE: Council difficulties as paralysed man, residing near Lowestoft, refuses support

After leaving hospital he was on partial hunger strike, refused a mental health assessment and acceptable only a minimum amount of care.

It is believed he was on hunger strike at the time of his death on Saturday and had only been back in hospital a short time.

A spokesman for WDC said: “Working with healthcare providers and other agencies, we did everything we possibly could to support Mr Guedes and we are very saddened to learn of his passing. Our thoughts are with his family.”

