All together now: Community choir raises its voice in thanks for donation boost

The Property People of Gorleston have donated £100 to Gorleston Community Choir from the sale of Maria Marshall's home.Pictured are choir chairperson Denise Fenn Chairperson, Maria Marshall, and Sally Hunn. Linda Turner

Long before TV choirmaster Gareth Malone was extolling the benefits of group singing a Gorleston ensemble was harmonising its vocals.

Now Gorleston Community Choir boasts around 80 members who all sing together on a Saturday.

As well as fundraising themselves the group needs donations to support the venture - the latest of which has come from The Property People.

The company has handed over £100 from the sale of Maria Marshall and family’s property to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Sally Hunn, a member of staff, was there to see Maria donate the cheque to Gorleston Community Choir of which she is a member.

The choir meets at St Mary Magdalene hall in Gorleston and stages concerts throughout the year.

Member Linda Turner said the group had done wonders for her and her husband who both have health problems.

“For me the choir is an absolute release,” she said.