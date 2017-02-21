Search

Advanced search

All together now: Community choir raises its voice in thanks for donation boost

14:34 21 February 2017

The Property People of Gorleston have donated £100 to Gorleston Community Choir from the sale of Maria Marshall's home.Pictured are choir chairperson Denise Fenn Chairperson, Maria Marshall, and Sally Hunn.

The Property People of Gorleston have donated £100 to Gorleston Community Choir from the sale of Maria Marshall's home.Pictured are choir chairperson Denise Fenn Chairperson, Maria Marshall, and Sally Hunn.

Linda Turner

Long before TV choirmaster Gareth Malone was extolling the benefits of group singing a Gorleston ensemble was harmonising its vocals.

Comment

Now Gorleston Community Choir boasts around 80 members who all sing together on a Saturday.

As well as fundraising themselves the group needs donations to support the venture - the latest of which has come from The Property People.

The company has handed over £100 from the sale of Maria Marshall and family’s property to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Sally Hunn, a member of staff, was there to see Maria donate the cheque to Gorleston Community Choir of which she is a member.

The choir meets at St Mary Magdalene hall in Gorleston and stages concerts throughout the year.

Member Linda Turner said the group had done wonders for her and her husband who both have health problems.

“For me the choir is an absolute release,” she said.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Tributes paid to ‘good and caring’ detective chief inspector

15:42 Geraldine Scott
Andy Ninham carrying evidence bags in 2003. Photo:John Hocknell

Tributes have been paid to a retired Norfolk detective chief inspector who has been remembered as a ‘good and caring gentleman’ after he died.

Mother’s plea to reunite son with lost Puma

15:32 George Ryan
The missing toy Puma. Picture: Louise Tiller

A mother has made a desperate plea to reunite her son with his beloved stuffed Puma toy.

Police schedule SNAP meetings in Great Yarmouth areas for March

15:22
SNAP meetings are being held

Great Yarmouth Police has released details of the next string of Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel meetings in the borough.

Stained glass windows brighten up Gorleston hospital

15:17
Ruth Straughan and Ian Walker standing by the new stained glass windows Picture: JPUH

An artist has created four stained glass windows to brighten up the James Paget University Hospital’s day care unit.

Most Read

Spate of dead seals washed up on Norfolk coast continues

Yesterday, 11:57 Louisa Baldwin
Is there something lurking in the deep?

Fresh sightings of dead seals and porpoises on Happisburgh and Great Yarmouth beaches have raised concern over what could be lurking off the Norfolk coast.

Read more

Southtown Road in Great Yarmouth set for three weeks of roadworks

Yesterday, 12:02
A diversion sign is put in place on Southtown Road. Picture: Anne Edwards

A busy Great Yarmouth road is facing three weeks of delays due to a trio of planned roadworks.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Moving tributes paid to Norfolk local authorities lawyer Chris Skinner

Yesterday, 17:23 DAVID HANNANT
Chris Skinner at his time as head of legal services in Yarmouth

Tributes have been paid to a lawyer who provided key legal services to local authorities in Norfolk.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Stretch of busy Great Yarmouth road to close for two nights

09:54
The stretch of Pasteur Road which will be closed next week. Pictrue: Norfolk County Council

A stretch of a crucial road connecting Great Yarmouth and Gorleston is to be closed overnight for two evenings next week for repair work.

Read more
Norfolk County Council

Fire crews cut off car roof to rescue casualty following two car crash in Caister

11:35 Liz Coates
Picture Archant Library.

Fire crews cut the roof off a car to free a man trapped inside following a collision in Caister.

Read more
Norfolk police

Most Commented

Fire crews cut off car roof to rescue casualty following two car crash in Caister

11:35 Liz Coates
Picture Archant Library.

Fire crews cut the roof off a car to free a man trapped inside following a collision in Caister.

Read more
Norfolk police

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter