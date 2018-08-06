Estate could see demolition work under ambitious plans

The Middlegate Estate in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan Archant

A Great Yarmouth estate could be partially demolished under an ambitious regeneration plan being presented to residents today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Middlegate Estate in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan The Middlegate Estate in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

An estimated 1,200 people live in 551 homes on the 1950’s built Middlegate Estate spanning a swathe of streets from Yarmouth Way to Friars Lane.

Under concept plans aimed at transforming the area some homes could be bulldozed as architects work out ways of providing better housing and improving the layout.

Kate Watts, strategic director at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said the project was “incredibly ambitious”.

She said Middlegate was an historic estate, but had problems to do with anti-social behaviour, education, and health.

An image of the Middlegate Estate as it is now Picture: Purcell An image of the Middlegate Estate as it is now Picture: Purcell

However, there was a strong community spirit among residents who held where they lived in high affection and also had a real enthusiasm for what could be achieved.

The estate comprises mainly three storey buildings with a ground floor flat and three-bedroom homes above.

Allocating the homes had been a problem and some were empty.

Under the changes there will be a home for everyone on the estate.

Residents attending a design workshop at Great Yarmouth library today will see a scale model of Middlegate as it is today with lift out sections and a film animation showing some concept ideas, including an expanded library.

Ian Winslet of housing consultancy Ark said local people had the power to guide the process.

Feedback will be used to shape a masterplan which will be put before councillors in October.

He said thermal imaging cameras had been used to identify those homes in the worst condition, with new-build dwellings helping to fund the regeneration.

Concept images show one side of Middlegate demolished with some taller blocks added on a more meandering layout.

Dorset Close is among areas potentially earmarked for new housing for sale or rent to bring in “windfall.”

A total rebuild was ruled out because residents didn’t want it and also because of the town’s low house prices.

Andy Grant, chairman of the housing and neighbourhoods committee, said: “We all know the link between quality housing and quality of life. It’s not just about buying bricks and mortar it’s about cementing communities.”

The presentations are at 12.30pm, 3.30pm and 6.30pm.