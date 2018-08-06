Search

Stunning before and after images show scale of ambition in Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 12:53 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 29 August 2018

An architects image of what Tower Hill, the area behind King Street, could look like PHOTO; GYPT

It is one of Great Yarmouth’s most unlovely areas remarkable only for its drifts of litter and the shabbiness of some of the buildings.

Images showing how Tower Hill at the back of King Street could look under concept plans being drawn up by Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust PHOTO: GYPTImages showing how Tower Hill at the back of King Street could look under concept plans being drawn up by Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust PHOTO: GYPT

But ambitious concept plans are looking to change all that and build a new reputation for the Tower Hill car park area behind King Street, considered one of the most historic and architecturally interesting open spaces in the town.

Under the scheme being hatched by the Preservation Trust new timber homes will spring up at the back of buildings, tipping their hat towards Yarmouth’s fishing heritage and building style.

Planned as super-insulated, low-cost and modern, the first at number 152 is already in the planning stage and the trust is looking at other sites to develop.

Director Darren Barker said the concept grew out of a project to enhance the Rows by giving them back their names and making them a destination in themselves.

Before and after images of how the area could be improved with new timber housing Photo: GYPTBefore and after images of how the area could be improved with new timber housing Photo: GYPT

The project focussed on the King Street Rows which lead people to the tatty car park area where the backs of buildings were in a “shocking” state.

Having “tinkered” with possible art enhancements and sculptures Mr Barker said a bigger project was needed.

As well as providing much-need low cost homes the project will improve the streetscape and highlight the history of the area.

With improvements and added greenery the car park had the potential to be a better looking space, bringing people from the Rows into somewhere more attractive.

The area was heavily bombed by the Luftwaffe in the Second World War, but buildings have lined King Street for 800 years and some of those still standing date from the 1500s.

The ones with the steep pitched roofs are the oldest and would have been thatched although the materials were banned in the 16th century.

Mr Barker said: “It is a really important part of our town close to where there was once a Medieval castle. Potentially there is all sorts of archaeology and a possible opportunity for a dig.

“It is going to be a long process and this is the very beginning.

“We have visualised it, got the concept, but it might be small steps. Potentially it is a lovely open space. It could be wonderful. We have all that history and some really decent properties.”

The images have been created by Bulgarian architect Azalia Sargsyan who wanted to keep the design as simple as possible, taking inspiration from traditional shapes.

Stunning before and after images show scale of ambition in Yarmouth

