Ambulance crew left “shaken” after crashing into ditch on the way to 999 call

PUBLISHED: 12:11 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:11 21 August 2018

An ambulance crew was left "shaken" after crashing into a ditch. Picture: Archant Library.

An ambulance crew was left shaken after their vehicle crashed into a ditch while it raced to a 999 call.

The incident happened on the Haddiscoe bends at about 4.30pm on Sunday, August 19 and led to a single lane road closure until the ambulance was recovered at around midnight.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “While on its way to a callout, an ambulance was involved in a collision, coming to rest in a ditch. No other vehicles are believed to be involved.

“The crew were shaken but uninjured. Another crew were allocated to the original incident. As with all collisions involving our vehicles, an internal investigation will be carried out.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Police added: “We had a single lane road closure on the Beccles carriageway of the A143 and then the road needed to be closed to recover the ambulance.

“The road was open again at midnight.”

