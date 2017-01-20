Anchorage Trust boss Ben is a ‘Souper Star’

Ben Stone has founded the Anchorage Trust to help homeless people in Great Yarmouth Archant

The founder of a local charity has been commended for his work in the community by a soup company.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Stone, founder and chief executive of the Anchorage Trust has been named East Anglia’s ‘Souper Star’ by New Covent Garden Soup, a nationwide competition for people who do excellent work in their communities.

The company launched a search for people who go above and beyond to help others, asking its customers to nominate people they felt were deserving.

After being put forward by a fellow local, Mr Stone was selected by judges and will now go through to compete against 11 others at an awards dinner this month.

Mr Stone said: “I am totally taken aback by this amazing nomination and it serves as a huge thank you and boost to our young people who I am inspired by every day and to our incredible trustees and volunteers.”

If named overall ‘Souper Star’, Mr Stone will receive a £2,500 donation to the charity and £2,500 of gift card vouches to treat himself as well.