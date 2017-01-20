Anchorage Trust boss Ben is a ‘Souper Star’
17:30 23 January 2017
Archant
The founder of a local charity has been commended for his work in the community by a soup company.
Ben Stone, founder and chief executive of the Anchorage Trust has been named East Anglia’s ‘Souper Star’ by New Covent Garden Soup, a nationwide competition for people who do excellent work in their communities.
The company launched a search for people who go above and beyond to help others, asking its customers to nominate people they felt were deserving.
After being put forward by a fellow local, Mr Stone was selected by judges and will now go through to compete against 11 others at an awards dinner this month.
Mr Stone said: “I am totally taken aback by this amazing nomination and it serves as a huge thank you and boost to our young people who I am inspired by every day and to our incredible trustees and volunteers.”
If named overall ‘Souper Star’, Mr Stone will receive a £2,500 donation to the charity and £2,500 of gift card vouches to treat himself as well.