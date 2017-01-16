Anglian Water working to fix burst water main near Hoveton and Horning

A number of properties have been left without water in two Norfolk villages this afternoon, as Anglian Water works to fix a burst water main.

People living in Hoveton and Horning have been experiencing low water pressure or no water, with one resident Dave Berry saying it had been off for around three hours.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry customers in Hoveton and Horning may have been affected by low water pressure or no water this afternoon. We have a burst water main in the area, which we are working hard to fix.

“Engineers are re-routing water around the network to bring customers back on water and repair the pipe as soon as possible.”