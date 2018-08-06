Search

Family of missing man appeal to him to return to his Bradwell home

PUBLISHED: 15:37 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:13 24 August 2018

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

The family of a missing grandfather have issued a desperate plea for him to return home.

Andrew Watson, 47 and from Bradwell, went missing on Monday after leaving work in Caistor St Edmund at lunchtime.

Norfolk police say he has not been seen or heard from since.

Mr Watson’s family, including wife Alison, his three children Stacey, Scott and Demi, and four grandchildren, said they are desperate for his safe return.

In a statement, released on their behalf by Norfolk Police, the family said: “We all love and miss you. We are all together desperately waiting to hear from you – we just want you to come home. No one is angry or upset with you, please just let us know you are safe. We love you.”

Police have carried out a number of searches in the area around Caistor St Edmund, with the use of the police drone and dogs. Officers are continuing with enquiries to find him.

Insp Mick Andrew, said: “Andrew has now been missing for five days. His disappearance and lack of contact with family and friends is out of character and as time passes we do become concerned for his welfare.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from Andrew or anyone who knows of his current whereabouts.”

Family members have appealed on social media sites for information on Mr Watson with people sharing as far as Leicester and Manchester, wishing him a safe return.

Many messages of support from social media have poured in such as “Thoughts are with you all at this very difficult time and hope he is home very soon”.

Mr Watson is white, 6ft tall, of medium build with balding dark blond hair. When he left work he was wearing blue polo shirt, blue shorts and tan coloured work boots.

Anybody with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 223 of Monday 20 August 2018.

