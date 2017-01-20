Search

Advanced search

Appeal: Plaque will mark wartime deaths of special constables in Great Yarmouth

20 January, 2017 - 13:52
Five Special Constables were killed during a Second World War air raid on Great Yarmouth.

Five Special Constables were killed during a Second World War air raid on Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police

A plaque will be placed to commemorate the deaths of five special constables who were killed during one of the worst air raids on Great Yarmouth during the Second World War.

Comment

It will be the first dedication by Norfolk Police who are holding a number of events this year to commemorative officers who died whilst they were on duty or who were killed serving during the 1939-1945 conflict.

The Yarmouth commemoration is at the Howard Street police station on Friday, March 31 and force historians are appealing for relatives and/or descendants of the five officers killed to come forward to take part in the ceremony.

The raid started at in the early hours of April 8, 1941 with marker flares landing. During the attack it is estimated that 4,000 incendiaries fell, along with a large number of high explosive bombs which killed 17 people and injured 68.

Large areas of the town were completely destroyed especially around South Quay and it was reported the subsequent fires being so bad they could be seen as far away as Acle.

At 5.02am two parachute mines fell, the first of them landing at the junction of Blackfriars’s and Queen’s Road, where it exploded close to a Special Constable’s sub-station which suffered the full effects of the blast.

The sub-station was in the Seagull Garage which was owned by James Calver. Five Special Constables were reported as being trapped inside and when rescuers got to them it was confirmed at around 6.30am that all five had died in the blast.

The five men killed are listed on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission as:

George William Brown, husband of Olive Rose Brown, of 12 Harbord Crescent.

Herbert Cecil Davy, of 84 Nelson Road Central, who was the son of W J and P M Davy, of 30 Nelson Road Central; husband of L E Davy.

William John Harrison, who was the husband of Elizabeth C Harrison of 10 Kimberley Terrace.

Percy James Smowton, of 86 Nelson Road Central who was the son of Mr and Mrs I Smowton of the same address.

Frederick George Willsmore, of 13 South Beach Parade, who was the son of Emma Jane Willsmore, of 38 Lisle Road, Colchester, Essex, and of the late T W Willsmore; husband of Maud Florence Willsmore.

Norfolk Police historians are keen to hear from any surviving relatives of the men so that they can attend the ceremony and are also keen on any further information, including photographs of the five. Any information received will go into a Roll of Honour book being compiled to record the deaths of all police officers who died in the Second World War.

Information can be emailed to Historians@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, in a letter to Force Historians, Support Services, Norfolk Constabulary, Jubilee House, Falconers Chase, Wymondham, Norfolk NR18 0WW.

People can also contact battlefield guide and author Steve Smith on email at stevesmith1944@hotmail.com

Keywords: Norfolk Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Updated: ‘We are a compassionate organisation’ - James Paget Hospital on why it took two years and a court order to discharge medically fit patient who refused to leave

25 minutes ago Nicholas Carding
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A hospital trust has today defended the way it tried to discharge a patient who ended up staying unnecessarily on a ward for more than two years.

Judge sentences two men after they admitted to rape and indecent assault charges against boys

17:29 George Ryan
THE FORMER CAFE OF CONVICTED PAEDOPHILE ROY REYNOLDS

Detectives have offered reassurance to the victims of sexual abuse that the police will bring offenders to justice.

Fisherman taken to hospital after rescued 35 miles off Gorleston coast

14:48 Kieran Lynch
HM Coastguard helicopter. Picture by Paul Kybird

A fisherman had to be rescued from a fishing vessel 35 miles off the coast of Gorleston.

Appeal: Plaque will mark wartime deaths of special constables in Great Yarmouth

13:52 Anne Edwards
Five Special Constables were killed during a Second World War air raid on Great Yarmouth.

A plaque will be placed to commemorate the deaths of five special constables who were killed during one of the worst air raids on Great Yarmouth during the Second World War.

Most Read

Man with “multiple” stab wounds treated

Yesterday, 15:27 George Ryan
Library image. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA

A man is receiving treatment in hospital for “multiple wounds” after a suspected stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Flats plan for nightclub on Great Yarmouth seafront

Wed, 13:12 Liz Coates
The entrance to Caesars Bar on Marine Parade. Picture: James Bass

An application has been submitted to planners to convert a seafront nightclub into flats.

Read more
Charles Reynolds

3Sun’s 100 new windfarm jobs are targeted at Great Yarmouth people

Tue, 17:04 Anne Edwards
3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

More than 100 new technicians are being recruited by Great Yarmouth-based 3sun Group to service £6m worth of new and extended offshore and onshore wind farm contracts.

Read more
United Kingdom

Dream come true for Bradwell lad after signing Norwich City deal

Mon, 10:05 David Hannant
Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

For many a youngster, it is the ultimate dream to be a professional footballer for the team you support.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

75 new jobs as Great Yarmouth-based Seajacks wins installation contract for £2.5bn East Anglia One

Tue, 10:04 Mark Shields
ScottishPower's offshore wind farm West of Duddon Sands. Picture: Chris James.

Up to 75 new jobs could be created at Great Yarmouth-based Seajacks after the company was awarded a major installation contract for the East Anglia One wind farm.

Read more
United Kingdom

Most Commented

New seaside cash splash could lead to a multi-million windfall

00:00 Alex Hurrell
North Norfolk Railway 1940s Weekend at Sheringham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk and Suffolk seaside communities to benefit from government grant which could unlock treasure trove

Read more
Michael Ladd

Updated: ‘We are a compassionate organisation’ - James Paget Hospital on why it took two years and a court order to discharge medically fit patient who refused to leave

25 minutes ago Nicholas Carding
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A hospital trust has today defended the way it tried to discharge a patient who ended up staying unnecessarily on a ward for more than two years.

Read more
NHS

Man with “multiple” stab wounds treated

Yesterday, 15:27 George Ryan
Library image. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA

A man is receiving treatment in hospital for “multiple wounds” after a suspected stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

People must take heed of flood warnings, Prime Minister says after Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex was put on high alert

Wed, 17:53 Annabelle Dickson
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2017. See PA story POLITICS PMQs May. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

People must take flood warnings seriously, the Prime Minister has said after the region was put on high alert over a tidal surge last week.

Read more
Environment Agency

‘When is Nandos coming to Yarmouth?’ Residents have their say on town centre masterplan

Wed, 16:25 Liz Coates
Cllr James Bensly and strategic planners Nick Fountain and David Glason help gather the public's views on a new masterplan which sets out a vision for Great Yarmouth.

A vision of what Great Yarmouth could look like in 2035 has been set out to shoppers as the council seeks their views.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up