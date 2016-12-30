Search

Appeal to find Audi driver after man stabbed in the buttocks in Dovercourt

16:04 30 December 2016

Police are appealing for help tp find a suspect after a man was stabbed in the buttocks

A man had to be taken to hospital with serious stab wounds after an incident in Dovercourt earlier this month.

The 33-year-old victim was in Cliff Road when a man in a black Audi is said to have got out of the vehicle and stabbed him in the buttocks.

The suspect then got back in the car and left.

The victim was taken to Colchester General Hospital at about 4.30pm on December 13 and treated for serious stab wounds. He is now out of hospital.

The suspect is described as black, 6ft tall and of muscular build. He wore a light coloured hooded top, jogging bottoms and a flat peaked baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dc Richard English at Clacton CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

