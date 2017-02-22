Are you able to sign up for Great Yarmouth Rotary quiz night?

Great Yarmouth Rotary Club Archant

The Rotary Club of Great Yarmouth is holding its popular annual charity quiz night at Lynn Grove Academy, Gorleston on March 3.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rotary is still looking for some more teams and would welcome entries from any sector of life in the borough - from businesses to community groups, supporters of the local soccer teams to anyone linked with the various schools, libraries and museums, to name but a few.

As well as the evening quiz there will be a charity raffle and prizes for quiz winners. It costs £50 to enter a team of four or £40 if playing for a recognised charity team. This fee incudes a meal and charity donation.

Some teams in the past have funded themselves, had sponsorship for the fee or even got their employers to fund their team. Anyone interested or wanting more details on the quiz night in Gorleston should call or text Martin Keable on 07778 553631 or email martin.keable@ntlworld.com