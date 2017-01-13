Search

Advanced search

Around 100 people make use of rest centres in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

22:59 13 January 2017

Ormiston Venture Academy principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham in the rest centre set up at the school

Ormiston Venture Academy principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham in the rest centre set up at the school

Archant

Around 100 people have been making use of rest centres set up across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Comment

Centres were set up at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy and Ormeston Venture Academy in Gorleston and at Christ Church on King Street, Great Yarmouth, offering a haven to those who chose to evacuate their homes.

The busiest of these was Cliff Park, which welcomed more than 80 people from vulnerable areas.

Ormiston Venture Academy provided warm refreshments and activities to those that chose to seek refuge at them, though a considerably lower number turned up.

However, principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham was still glad the school could offer the service again, having previously done so in 2013.

He said: “We have been a rest centre for a number of years and see it as our way of providing further service to the community.

“We have the facilities to do so, so we are delighted it is something we have been able to offer.

“Throughout the day we had parents phoning in asking if they could volunteer or do anything to help, which really goes to show the community spirit that there is in this part of the county, which isn’t praised often enough.”

Charlotte Bacon, 29, who used the centre along with her young daughter, said: “We knew it was here because I came back in 2013 as well and it was a comfort to know it was here again.

“I think the emergency services did and absolutely great job - I cannot fault them.”

However, while some people did make use of the centres, the majority of people elected to either stay in their own homes or seek refuge elsewhere.

Throughout the day, police, military personnel and firefighters visited around 5,000 to 7,000 homes and advised residents to evacuate, however, around 60pc of these people elected to make their own arrangements.

Over the evening, additional evacuation centres were set up on Caister and Hemsby.

Keywords: Cliff Park Ormiston Venture Academy Cliff Park Ormiston Academy

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Evacuations begin in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 13:42 George Ryan
Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have started evacuating 5,000 people from their homes in Great Yarmouth due to the severe flood risk.

‘Immense relief’ as Great Yarmouth area escapes serious flooding

55 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
The River Yare at it's highest point under the Haven Bridge. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Residents in and around Great Yarmouth breathed a sigh of relief as a tidal surge - which threatened to be as bad as that of 2013 - was not as serious as expected.

Around 100 people make use of rest centres in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Yesterday, 22:59 David Hannant
Ormiston Venture Academy principal Simon Gilbert-Barnham in the rest centre set up at the school

Around 100 people have been making use of rest centres set up across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Storm surge breaks over Norfolk and Waveney coastline after community braced for the worst

Yesterday, 22:59 Dominic Gilbert
The temporary flood barriers in place in Lowestoft. Picture: MARK BOGGIS

Householders the length of the Norfolk and Waveney coastline breathed a sigh of relief tonight as flood defences kept one of the biggest tidal surges in years at bay.

Most Read

Flood alert: 5,000 homes in Yarmouth to be evacuated

Yesterday, 07:32 Anne Edwards
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier last week. Picture: Liz Coates

More than 5,000 properties in South Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Caister, Southtown and Cobholm areas are being evacuated from 10am this morning with additional police resources drafted in alongside military personnel to visit those homes directly affected.

Read more
Church

Updated: Flood defences appear to hold firm against tidal surge along Norfolk and Waveney coast

Yesterday, 22:17 Geraldine Scott
Storm surge in Sheringham

Flood defences appear to have held firm against one of the largest tidal surges to hit the east coast in recent years.

Read more
Met Office

Evacuations begin in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 13:42 George Ryan
Terry Rawlinson and his son Jake, 11, put sandbags at the gate of their neighbours, Mary Powley and Barbara Smith, on Pavilion Road, Gorleston on the morning of Friday 13th January 2017, ahead of the predicted floods. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The police have started evacuating 5,000 people from their homes in Great Yarmouth due to the severe flood risk.

Read more
Church

Updated: Flood warnings widened for coastal and Broads communities

Wed, 13:34 George Ryan
Flood alerts have been extended for the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, and rivers in the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

High tide levels are expected due to the combination of spring tides and a tidal surge according to the Environment Agency.

Read more
Environment Agency

‘Stay away from the beaches’ warns Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Wed, 17:16 David Hannant
Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has warned people to stay away from beaches, promenades and piers in light of weather warnings.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Most Commented

Warning issued as groups of “spectators” reported ahead of tidal surge at Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 22:14 Dominic Gilbert
Rough seas batter Walcott as dawn brakes on the Norfolk coast as spring tides, high winds and winter weather combine to cause flood warnings. People have been warned to stay away from the coastline. Simon Finlay Photography.

Police are urging people to keep clear of the coast as reports have started to come in of “spectators” congregating at Pier Head in Gorleston and Great Yarmouth beach.

Read more
Tom FitzPatrick

More people advised to evacuate as water levels remain high

Yesterday, 18:40 David Hannant
Residents of Gorleston fill sandbags on Quay Road, on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Even more people are being advised to evacuate their homes in the Great Yarmouth area, as emergency services and councils continue to work together on the process following the severe flood warnings.

Read more
Church

Great Yarmouth site secures two major offshore energy decommissioning contracts

Thu, 11:58 Mark Shields
The decommissioning at Great Yarnouth Outer Harbour. Picture: VEOLIA PETERSON

Offshore platform decommissioning work will begin in Great Yarmouth this spring after the town’s Veolia-Peterson partnership was awarded two major contracts.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up