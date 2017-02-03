Arthritis sessions to be held in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

The James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston is hosting a session. Picture: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Drop-in sessions providing information for people with arthritis will be held at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and at Great Yarmouth Library.

Arthritis Care will be holding drop-in sessions where people with arthritis can have a chat with an ‘Arthritis Champion’, get leaflets and information on self-managing and finding out about the services of Arthritis Care.

The session will be near the WRVS table in the main reception of James Paget University Hospital on Friday, February 10 from 10am to 1pm and on Tuesday, March 13 in Great Yarmouth Library from 10am to 1pm.

Names can also be taken for anyone who wishes to have a one-to-one either at the drop-ins or by contacting Chris Preston on 07834 418472 or emailing chrisp@arthritiscare.org.uk.

Similar Arthritis Care sessions can be arranged to take place at a community setting in the Yarmouth area by using the same contact details.