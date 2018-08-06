Search

Rain set to creep in for bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:26 22 August 2018

Chance of rain this August bank holiday weekend. File photo of umbrellas up in the rain and wind in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

It is expected to start off dry in East Anglia with rain becoming more likely during the afternoon.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said Saturday is looking mostly dry but feeling fresh, with temperatures over the weekend reaching no more than around 20C.

The chance of rain increases on Saturday and Sunday afternoon despite dry starts to both days.

Sunday is expected to be a cloudy day, with cloud staying across the county on Monday before the day begins to improve. Monday is expected to be a fairly humid and the warmest day of the bank holiday with temperatures expected to rise up to 23C.

Generally conditions are set to be much milder in East Anglia than in northern parts of the country which can expect thunderstorms and even hail over the weekend.

The Met Office said we can expect a breezy Friday, with scattered showers that could turn heavy at times.

It also forecast: “Winds easing Saturday, with sunny spells and showers,” and a “dry, bright and warm Sunday, before rain and stronger winds spread east later.”

