Awareness and support event for survivors of sexual abuse is hailed a success

Waveney Sexual Abuse and Violence support Group 'Surviving United' host awareness event at the Kirkley Centre. Supporting survivors group together for a photo. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

An awareness event promoting support available to survivors of sexual abuse has been hailed a success by organisers.

Waveney Sexual Abuse and Violence support Group 'Surviving United' host awareness event at the Kirkley Centre. Angela Marnoch with local MP Peter Aldous. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Waveney Sexual Abuse and Violence support Group 'Surviving United' host awareness event at the Kirkley Centre. Angela Marnoch with local MP Peter Aldous. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The event hosted by Surviving United saw more than 40 people attend The Kirkley Centre on Monday, February 6 to view a variety of workshops as well as listen to speakers offering support for those affected by sexual abuse or violence.

Angela Marnoch, group facilitator and survivor of sexual abuse, said: “All who attended said they thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“At events like these you get to meet so many organisations that you can link up with, send and receive referrals - which is really important, as if we are unable to give the correct type of support needed then we can contact someone that can.”

Waveney Sexual Abuse and Violence support Group 'Surviving United' host awareness event at the Kirkley Centre. Eunice Mendonca and Alex Atkinson from Leeway chatting to members of the public. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Waveney Sexual Abuse and Violence support Group 'Surviving United' host awareness event at the Kirkley Centre. Eunice Mendonca and Alex Atkinson from Leeway chatting to members of the public. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The event coincided with the start of UK National Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week – which is being held between February 6 and 12.

During the event, opened by Waveney MP Peter Aldous, people had the opportunity to participate in therapy, hypnotherapy or massage workshops to assist with trauma.

Lisa Ambrose, from Surviving United, played her recently released recovery song – Your Story – which is available to download from iTunes with funds raised going towards Surviving United.

Waveney Sexual Abuse and Violence support Group 'Surviving United' host awareness event at the Kirkley Centre. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Waveney Sexual Abuse and Violence support Group 'Surviving United' host awareness event at the Kirkley Centre. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mrs Marnoch added: “We would all like to thank everybody for attending and making this a very successful event.”

Mr Aldous said: “I commend the group for the informative meeting about this very serious problem that often goes under the radar. I will keep in touch to see how I can support them in the future.”

Surviving United was set up by sexual abuse survivors Angela Marnoch and Lisa Ambrose with the help of volunteer facilitator Lucy Attelsey in January 2016.

Group meetings are held on the first and third Monday of each month between 6pm and 8pm at The Kirkley Centre, Lowestoft.

In Great Yarmouth meetings are held at Victim Support on the last Friday of each month.

These groups are for women but a group for men will launch on March 8 between 6pm and 8pm at Victim Support in Great Yarmouth.

For more details visit www.survivingunited.weebly.com .

