Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Quiz: How back-to-school ready are you?

PUBLISHED: 16:49 31 August 2018

Take our test to see if you're top of the class or must try harder. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Take our test to see if you're top of the class or must try harder. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christine Glade

It’s the question every parent across the country is asking: “Are you all set for school?” There’s so much to do in the lead up to the big day, so we’ve come up with this fun test to see how back-to-school ready you really are.

Is the uniform hanging ready in the wardrobe and the kids in bed at a decent time? Or are you still in pyjamas at lunchtime and starting to realise that you should have got cracking with the homework weeks ago?

They may have had six-plus weeks off, but the first day of term always seems to creep up suddenly. And with so much to remember, even the most organised parents can find themselves doing a mad dash to buy a swimming cap or the latest must-have backpack.

Our fun test delves into the back-to-school mayhem to see if you come out top of the class or must try harder.

And remember... it’s not the end of the world if they have to borrow a friend’s ruler for the first week.

Other News

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

11:41 Eleanor Pringle
UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

The shocking state of a kebab shop in Great Yarmouth, which had rat droppings littering the floor of its store room, has been revealed in a food standards inspection report.

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth

40 minutes ago Joseph Norton
A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Camperdown, Great Yarmouth, this afternoon. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Great Yarmouth this afternoon.

Carbon monoxide alarms could soon be mandatory for boats on the Broads

15:47 David Hannant
Emergency services at the scene of a carbon monoxide boating disaster near Wroxham in 2016 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mandatory carbon monoxide alarms on boats would be a life-saving initiative, according to the head of safety at the Broads Authority.

Fire services called to bonfire near Hopton Holiday Village roundabout

13:44 Joseph Norton
Fire services were called to a bonfire close by to Hopton Village Park this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

A fire engine was called to Valley Farm in Hopton this morining to put out a bonfire close by to the Hopton Holiday Village roundabout.

Most Read

Traders oppose ‘heartbreaking’ proposal to move town market

Yesterday, 12:50 Joseph Norton
Yarmouth market. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Traders have voiced their anger and disbelief at Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s proposal to move the town’s historic market as a petition against the plans was handed in.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Child hit by car in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 18:35 Liz Coates
The ambulance at the scene in Great Yarmouth Photo: Liz Coates

A child has reportedly been hit by a car in Great Yarmouth this evening.

Read more

Fire crews cut roof off car following Yarmouth crash

Tue, 19:35 Liz Coates
Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Man jailed for stabbing at lap dancing club

Wed, 13:24 Christine Cunningham
Reece Ellis was jailed for 40 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who stabbed another man in a row at a Great Yarmouth pole and lap dancing club was warned by a judge he faces becoming a career criminal.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy