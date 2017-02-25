‘Back to business as usual’ - Engineers restore power to homes across East Anglia following Storm Doris

Storm Doris caused havoc across the region, with trees blowing over and many power lines damaged - leaving homes without power. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Nearly all homes and businesses in East Anglia have had power restored to their properties after work was carried out by engineers this morning.

In an update shortly after 9am this morning UK Power Networks said power has been restored to “all but a few isolated cases” following extensive damage caused by Storm Doris.

A spokesman said: “We are back to business as usual today. If you are without power but haven’t let us know, please call on 105.”

In total around 232,000 properties were affected by the storm on Thursday, and engineers carried out the equivalent of four weeks’ work in one day yesterday.

The spokesman said: “Customers who were still without power last night were contacted by customer services and vulnerable customers were offered additional assistance including hot food and overnight accommodation as required.

“Using detailed forecasting to tract the path of the storm, extensive preparations were put in place to prepare, including additional resources in all roles to assist us with the restoration of supplies and keeping customers informed.”

Anyone who sees an overhead line down has been urged to call the emergency power cut helpline on 105.

The UK Power Networks website is displaying an interactive map showing details of all the power cuts.

Storm Doris caused widespread chaos across Norfolk and Suffolk on Thursday - forcing the closure of certain schools and affecting transport services, with several reports of trees falling onto roads.