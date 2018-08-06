Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dozen homes planned for development expansion

PUBLISHED: 12:17 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:32 22 August 2018

The protest sign put up by Darren Weavers Picture: Darren Weavers

The protest sign put up by Darren Weavers Picture: Darren Weavers

Archant

A plan to knock down a bungalow and build a dozen homes on it as part of a major housing development has been submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Badger Building wants to demolish number 50 Claydon Grove on the edge of Gorleston and build 12 homes and bungalows and an access road for them there as part of its overall Claydon Park development, which is seeing 113 homes being built.

The plan has drawn opposition from neighbours who fear an increase in traffic as the area is near a high school and have concerns over a loss of green space. One neighbour Darren Weavers has put up a banner protesting about the application.

Edward Gilder, land and planning manager at Badger Building, said the company had to do something with the plot of land instead of just fencing it off and stressed no allocated open green space for the development would be affected.

People have until September 6 to comment on the application.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Herring festival to boost lifeboat funds

17:10 Anthony Carroll
Hemsby Herring festival 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Longshore Herring Festival returns to Hemsby beach on Sunday in celebration of the area’s important fishing traditions and heritage.

Former teacher convicted of molesting five-year-old in Cambodia told to join UK sex offenders register

16:38 Eleanor Pringle
Mark Smith, 40, had been Vice Principal of Golden Bridge International School in Phnom Penh (pictured) when he was accused of sexually abusing a five-year-old female pupil. Picture: Frontier Media Grouup Ltd/ViralPress

A former teacher who was found guilty of molesting a five-year-old girl while working in Cambodia has been told to register on the sex offenders register, but insists he is not guilty.

Video: Former Pontins site owners working with authorities to ensure land is safe following arson attack

14:14 Anthony Carroll
Firefighters tackle the blaze at the former Pontins site in Hemsby.

The company that owns the former Pontins holiday camp site in Hemsby says it is working closely with the fire brigade, police and council to make sure the land is safe following an arson attack at the weekend.

Most Read

Man stuffed injured baby seagull into bin as onlookers watched in “disbelief”

Yesterday, 13:32 Eleanor Pringle
The car park at St Francis Way. Picture: Archant

Witnesses have spoken of their “disbelief” as they watched a man kick a baby seagull across a Great Yarmouth car park, before stuffing the injured animal into a waste bin.

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

Mon, 08:45 Anthony Carroll
The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

Read more

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Mon, 17:35 Anthony Carroll
Andrew Watson is missing Picture: Norfolk police

Police are searching for a man from the Great Yarmouth area who went missing this afternoon.

Read more

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Read more
Stephen Holt

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy