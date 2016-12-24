Search

Best year yet for Caister couple’s Christmas collection

14:53 26 December 2016

Jonathan Beck (right) donating toys he collected to Banardos along with colleague Mark Copland (left) and a representative from the charity. Picture: Submitted by Jonathan Beck

Jonathan Beck (right) donating toys he collected to Banardos along with colleague Mark Copland (left) and a representative from the charity. Picture: Submitted by Jonathan Beck

Submitted by Jonathan Beck

A kind-spirited Caister couple have continued their Christmas tradition of collecting toys for children.

Gifts collected by Jonathan Beck of Caister. Picture: Jonathan BeckGifts collected by Jonathan Beck of Caister. Picture: Jonathan Beck

For the past seven years, Jonathan and Stacy Beck of Miriam Close have gathered gifts over the festive period, which they have then donated to Banardos, and this year has been their best haul yet.

The pair, both Kleeneze catalogue representatives collected 221 toys all together, with a grand total of £2,264 in value. Last year, the couple raised £1,564, meaning they bettered their total by exactly £700.

Mr Beck, 43, said: “In the seven years we have been doing this our average has been around £1,500, so this year has definitely been a bumper collection.

“It just goes to show hour generous our customers are. People really feel a part of it - as soon as our Christmas catalogue comes out people ask about when we’re going to be doing the collection.”

The total also means that since they started the collection, they’re raised more than £12,000.

Mr Beck took his haul to the Banardos donation centre in Colchester, along with colleagues from Norwich, Mark Copland and Michael Moseley, who themselves raised around £800 of gifts.

Mr Beck added: “A massive thank you to everybody who contributed, both this year and in years gone by, No matter how big or small your donations were, they all made a difference.”

Gallery: Community pulls together at successful Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

17:30 David Hannant
Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

A community came together in the festive spirit on Christmas Day, as the town’s Open Christmas was held in the Marina Centre.

New parents take home the perfect Christmas present to meet the family

10:45 Geraldine Scott
Christmas DAy Babies at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, 2016. Baby Oscar with new daddy and mummy, Philippa and Alex Warren. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

They are the perfect Christmas present - a new bundle of joy to take home to meet the rest of the family.

Calls to bring back rail service as passengers face a "standstill" on Boxing Day

10:39 Dominic Gilbert
An Abellio Greater Anglia train. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers visiting relatives or hitting the Boxing Day sales will face a “standstill” on the railways due to a “lack of action” by the Government, Labour said.

Firefighters tackle van on fire in Great Yarmouth

10:41 David Hannant
Services were called to a car fire on the A11. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters were called to vehicle blaze in Great Yarmouth early Boxing Day morning.

Gallery: Community pulls together at successful Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

17:30 David Hannant
Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

A community came together in the festive spirit on Christmas Day, as the town’s Open Christmas was held in the Marina Centre.

New parents take home the perfect Christmas present to meet the family

10:45 Geraldine Scott
Christmas DAy Babies at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital, 2016. Baby Oscar with new daddy and mummy, Philippa and Alex Warren. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

They are the perfect Christmas present - a new bundle of joy to take home to meet the rest of the family.

Tributes paid as singer George Michael dies, aged 53

Yesterday, 23:57 Staff Reporter
Singer, George Michael on stage performing at Norwich City Football Club ground at Carrow Road in Norwich, Norfolk. Picture: James Bass For: EDP/ EN NEWS EDP Pics © 2007 Tel: (01603) 772434

Pop superstar George Michael has died peacefully at home, to become the latest of a number of musicians to pass away in 2016.

Gallery: Community pulls together at successful Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

17:30 David Hannant
Two committee members and volunteer dirver camouflauged as Santa at Open Christmas Dinner for the homeless 2016 at Retroskate, Marina Centre, Great Yarmouth. Photo by Belinda Roll

A community came together in the festive spirit on Christmas Day, as the town’s Open Christmas was held in the Marina Centre.

Tributes paid as singer George Michael dies, aged 53

Yesterday, 23:57 Staff Reporter
Singer, George Michael on stage performing at Norwich City Football Club ground at Carrow Road in Norwich, Norfolk. Picture: James Bass For: EDP/ EN NEWS EDP Pics © 2007 Tel: (01603) 772434

Pop superstar George Michael has died peacefully at home, to become the latest of a number of musicians to pass away in 2016.

How you can help new campaign to rid Norfolk of litter

10:41 Adam Lazzari
Nigel and Jenny Ford from Hardingham,Norfolk are starting Love Norfolk, Hate Liiter campaign asking every resident in Norfolk to collect one bag of litter next year. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Every resident of Norfolk is being urged to pick up one bag of litter next year in a fresh drive to clean up the county.

Toy namesakes see county councillor get a rap on the knuckles

Saturday, December 24, 2016 Geraldine Scott
Molly Simpson, 2, named her monkey toy after county councillor Bert Bremner. Photo: Abby Simpson/Archant

A keen interest in local politics may not be what you would expect from a two-year-old.

