Best year yet for Caister couple’s Christmas collection

A kind-spirited Caister couple have continued their Christmas tradition of collecting toys for children.

For the past seven years, Jonathan and Stacy Beck of Miriam Close have gathered gifts over the festive period, which they have then donated to Banardos, and this year has been their best haul yet.

The pair, both Kleeneze catalogue representatives collected 221 toys all together, with a grand total of £2,264 in value. Last year, the couple raised £1,564, meaning they bettered their total by exactly £700.

Mr Beck, 43, said: “In the seven years we have been doing this our average has been around £1,500, so this year has definitely been a bumper collection.

“It just goes to show hour generous our customers are. People really feel a part of it - as soon as our Christmas catalogue comes out people ask about when we’re going to be doing the collection.”

The total also means that since they started the collection, they’re raised more than £12,000.

Mr Beck took his haul to the Banardos donation centre in Colchester, along with colleagues from Norwich, Mark Copland and Michael Moseley, who themselves raised around £800 of gifts.

Mr Beck added: “A massive thank you to everybody who contributed, both this year and in years gone by, No matter how big or small your donations were, they all made a difference.”