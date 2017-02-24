Big clean up begins after Doris caused a day of destruction across Norfolk and rest of East Anglia region

The branch of tree has fallen in the high winds, blocking the road next to the Ambulance Station at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

Communities across East Anglia will today begin a massive clear-up after Storm Doris caused chaos across the region.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A bus blew over on the A47, tens of thousands of homes were without power, trees fell on homes and cars, part of a church roof came off and there was widespread disruption on the railways and roads.

Winds reached 81mph at Weyborne on the north Norfolk coast and 63mph at Norwich Airport.

Five people hurt when a double decker bus overturned at Walton Highway in west Norfolk.

The X1 service was suspended between Peterborough and Norwich due to safety concerns.

During the day, emergency services were called out hundreds of times.

Norfolk police took 450 weather-related highways calls with eight injury and 12 non-injury crashes.

The fire service had 145 wind-related calls including 80 to dangerous structures.

Nick Tupper, Norfolk County Council’s head of highways, said 24 crews worked non-stop after 235 trees blew down.

He warned it could take until this evening for the majority of the debris to be cleared up.

A bus shelter was ripped from its foundations on Hardwick Road in King’s Lynn.

Mr Tupper said: “The last time we had an amber weather warning, the worst of it missed us. But this one has lived up to its name.”

In Gorleston the wind blew part of the roof off the Baptist Church.

There was also major problems on the trains. Many services were delayed or cancelled due to the loss of overhead power lines and fallen trees.

Norwich Airport remained open with flights landing and taking off without serious delays but video footage emerged of planes struggling to land at the airport due to the wind.

One KLM flight to Amsterdam has been cancelled due to the non-departure of the incoming flight from Schiphol.

Norfolk County Council closed most of the recycling centres.

Winds peaked last night and forecasters say today will be calmer.