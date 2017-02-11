Black bag spotted floating off the coast of Great Yarmouth in wake of £50m drug find

Emergency services attended Great Yarmouth beach today following reports of a package spotted in the sea off the Norfolk coast.

Members of Gorleston Coastguard and Norfolk Police attended the area of beach between Britannia Pier and Wellington Pier this morning following a phone call at 8am reporting a black bag seen in the sea.

A police spokesman said: “We received reports of a black bag bobbing around in the sea.”

The spokesman explained the black bag was not recovered as it had floated away upon the arrival of the emergency services and that the public were on high alert following earlier incidents this week but this incident was not thought to be suspicious.

This incident follows the discovery on Thursday, February 9, of a number of holdalls containing cocaine, with a value of more than £50 million, which were discovered at the beaches of Hopton and Caister

