Bloaters think pink with cancer charity gesture

12:08 15 January 2017

Great Yarmouth Town players in pink kits, which they will wear on Saturday against Clacton. Picture: Mitch Tennant

Picture: Mitch Tennant

Picture: Mitch Tennant

Great Yarmouth Town Football Club is preparing to think pink next weekend, as it looks to raise funds for a number of cancer charities.

In what has become an annual tradition for the club, The Bloaters will don pink kits to raise awareness for the illness.

There will also be pink collection buckets doing the rounds as Town host FC Clacton in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League.

This year’s event holds extra poignancy for the club, as the mother of one of the players is currently battling bowel cancer.

Adam Mason, first team coach: “This is something we’ve done for a few years now after the dad of our former chairman died from cancer. When he was unwell staff at the James Paget were so good to him, so it began as fundraising for the Sandra Chapman Centre.”

This year, the ward will be one of a number of cancer charities the club will be pledging money to, as it looks to raise as much as possible.

Mr Mason added: “Cancer is something that is close to all of our hearts - everybody is impacted by it in some way so it something we all feel very passionate about at the club.

“Something we are also passionate about is our community links, which we are always looking to improve. We are always looking to strengthen our links with the local community, and fundraising such as this is a big part of that.”

As well as collections, the club’s players have pledged to donate their match day expenses to the cause.

The match takes place at The Wellesley on Saturday, January 21 at 3pm. Those wishing to donate ahead of the game can do so at this link.

Keywords: Adam Mason

