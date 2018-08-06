Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Blue plaque unveiled on former Lions club holiday home in Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 13:04 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:32 28 August 2018

Lions Club President Rodney Holland-Merten and GoSH Chairman Les Cockrill. Photo: The Lions Club

Lions Club President Rodney Holland-Merten and GoSH Chairman Les Cockrill. Photo: The Lions Club

The Lions Club

A former Lions club holiday home for blind people in Gorleston that was the first of its kind in the country has been recognised with a blue plaque.

Lions Club President Rodney Holland-Merten unveils the plaque. Photo: The Lions ClubLions Club President Rodney Holland-Merten unveils the plaque. Photo: The Lions Club

Members of Gorleston-on-Sea Heritage Group (GoSH) gathered outside number 1 Avondale Road on Saturday to carry out the plaque unveiling ceremony. They were joined by members of the Great Yarmouth Local History and Archaeological Society and the Great Yarmouth Lions Club.

Lions club president, Rodney Holland-Merten, was welcomed by GoSH chairman, Les Cockrill, to unveil the plaque.

The holiday home was the first of its kind in the country, opening its doors on June 2, 1959.

It was originally purchased by a board of trustees on behalf of the Lions who were responsible for the funding of the home and the appointment of a warden.

The Lions Club holiday home plaque.Photo: The Lions ClubThe Lions Club holiday home plaque.Photo: The Lions Club

Lions clubs from all over the country would apply for holidays at the home with a draw taking place to see which clubs had been picked. A further draw would be taken to allocate the dates of their visit.

It was the responsibilty of each club to provide transport to and from the home.

The home was also the beneficiary of a Win a Car competition run by the Lions which took place on the sea front in Yarmouth every year.

Participants had to guess how many people would attend the National Motor Show which was held in London each autumn. The winner was then brought back to Great Yarmouth and presented with the car they had won at the club’s annual charter celebration.

The winner received their car the following day when they visited the home.

Unfortunately the competition lost popularity with the public and the home was sold in 1992. Holidays did however continue for a few years after this.

Member of GoSH, Paul Godfrey, said: “The group is grateful to Peter and Katy Morgan the current owners of number 1 Avondale Road for allowing us to place the blue plaque on their property.”

The Gorleston-on-Sea Heritage group meets in the Macey Room in Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre on Magdalen Way from 10am to noon on the second Tuesday of each month, except January and August.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Residents called by last names at ‘unsafe’ and ‘uncaring’ care home

49 minutes ago Joseph Norton
Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home has been closed Picture: Jacob Massey

The bleak way of life in a Great Yarmouth care home which was closed following an inspection last month has been laid bare in a damning report.

Man charged after making inappropriate comments on a bus to children

16:11 Joseph NoRTON
Jeremy Bird appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A 53-year-old man from Watton has been charged with breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order after he has alleged to have made inappropriate comments towards two children on a bus travelling from Great Yarmouth.

‘It makes you realise that Great Yarmouth is not a sleepy little town’ - 160 names on rediscovered roll of honour

14:22 Liz Coates
A section from the roll of honour after cleaning Photo: Lorraine Finch

One hundred years after the end of the First World War a newly discovered and unusual roll of honour is revealing more about Great Yarmouth’s contribution.

Video: House blaze tackled in Great Yarmouth treated as suspected arson

13:25 Anthony Carroll
The scene of the fire Picture: Liz Coates

A house fire has been tackled in Great Yarmouth following a suspected arson incident.

Most Read

Man in 50s arrested after making inappropriate comments to children on bus

Yesterday, 18:48 Eleanor Pringle
Police.

Norfolk Constabulary have been investigating reports of a man making inappropriate comments towards two children on a bus.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video: House blaze tackled in Great Yarmouth treated as suspected arson

13:25 Anthony Carroll
The scene of the fire Picture: Liz Coates

A house fire has been tackled in Great Yarmouth following a suspected arson incident.

Read more
Rescue Service

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Missing Bradwell Man Andrew Watson has been found safe and well

Saturday, August 25, 2018 Anthony Carroll
Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found Picture: Joanne King

Missing Bradwell man Andrew Watson has been found, police have confirmed this evening.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video: More details of fishing boat tragedy are revealed

Yesterday, 12:01 Anthony Carroll
The three men rescued from the life raft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

The Belgian fishing boat that sank about 20 miles off the Norfolk coast without sending out a mayday message was called the Sonja.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy