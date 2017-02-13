Blue plaques recognise Great Yarmouth entrepreneur John Nightingale and artist John Crome

Yarmouth Mayor, Cllr Malcolm Bird, unveils a plaque to commemorate the life of John Berney Crome who lived on King Street, Yarmouth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

A pair of blue plaques have been unveiled in Great Yarmouth to celebrate the lives and contributions of a entrepreneur and an artist.

John William Nightingale John William Nightingale

The plaques to John Nightingale and John Crome were unveiled by the Great Yarmouth Local History and Archaeological Society at the new Beach Hotel and at a property in King Street respectively.

John Nightingale took on full responsibility for the Royal Aquarium in the town in 1887 and by the turn of the century was involved in almost every major entertainment business in the resort.

He was instrumental in organising what were called bass outings, in which 10,000 people a day came by a fleet of trains to the town for excursions.

He died at his home, 67 Marine Parade, in June 1911, aged 61 and was buried in Gorleston Cemetery.

John Crome, a member of the Norwich School of Artists, had many works exhibited at the Royal Academy and the Society of British Artists in London.

His most famous painting is the Yarmouth Water Frolic, thought to have been started by his father.

His house was on the north-west corner of Row 81 (now 19 King Street). He died there in September 1842.

The two plaques were unveiled on Sunday by Yarmouth mayor Malcolm Bird.

Paul Davies, chairman of the history and archaeological society, said: “On a bitterly cold February day, several members of the Great Yarmouth Local History and Archaeological Society attended the unveiling of two blue plaques by the mayor, Malcolm Bird.

“The first was unveiled on 19 King Street, the house where John Berney Crome (the younger) died in 1842.

“Crome was a landscape artist and was a prominent member of the Norwich School of Artists.

“The second plaque was unveiled on the New Beach Hotel, formerly the Queens, to John William Nightingale, entrepreneur, impresario, hotelier, philanthropist and refreshment contractor.

“Nightingale was responsible for putting Yarmouth on the map as a resort.

“These plaques were the 84th and 85th that the society has erected in the borough,”

A society book on the plaques is available from Cobholm Miniatures in Broad Row, open Wednesday to Saturday.