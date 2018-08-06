BMW seized after driver found to have no licence
PUBLISHED: 13:39 08 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:45 08 September 2018
Archant
Police seized a BMW after discovering the driver behind the wheel did not hold a licence.
The car was stopped yesterday (Friday, September 8) when travelling along Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft.
When Lowestoft Police found the driver had no licence they seized the car as part of the ongoing work to make the region’s roads safer.
In a tweet Lowestoft Police said: “The driver was driving with no licence #seized #SaferRoads.”