BMW seized after driver found to have no licence

A BMW was seized in Lowestoft after police discovered the driver did not hold a licence. Photo: Lowestoft Police. Archant

Police seized a BMW after discovering the driver behind the wheel did not hold a licence.

The car was stopped yesterday (Friday, September 8) when travelling along Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft.

When Lowestoft Police found the driver had no licence they seized the car as part of the ongoing work to make the region’s roads safer.

In a tweet Lowestoft Police said: “The driver was driving with no licence #seized #SaferRoads.”