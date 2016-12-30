Search

Advanced search

Borough ‘well placed’ for opportunities says leader

30 December, 2016 - 14:56
Cllr Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Denise Bradley

Cllr Graham Plant, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant 2012

A year of offshore contracts being awarded to the port, a hot summer and successful tourist season, and a major fire in the heart of the holiday hub, was reflected on at a special presentation.

Comment

Businesses in the Great Yarmouth borough attended a special celebration of the local economy, hosted by council leader Cllr Graham Plant, at the Town Hall.

Cllr Plant gave a speech and presentation to expand on the highlights. He was followed by Jonathan Cole, managing director of ScottishPower Renewables, which chose Yarmouth as the port for construction and installation activities for the £2.5bn East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.

In his speech, Cllr Plant pointed out how much had been achieved in the year since Great Yarmouth Port Company had been purchased by Peel Ports, which is involved in a multi-million pound co-investment in the port to support the construction of primary infrastructure and ground works for major wind farm projects.

He also looked forward to further opportunities to secure investment in offshore wind, gas platform operations and maintenance, and decommissioning.

Cllr Plant reviewed the council’s proactive work to ensure the borough is best placed for significant opportunities. This includes developing business units on the enterprise zone at Beacon Park, freeing-up suitable land at the energy park, and supporting partnership efforts to secure funding for the third river crossing and to refurbish the river Yare tidal defences.

In the tourism sector, he reported visitor numbers, spend and business investment had continued to grow in recent years, putting it down to concerted work by the council, Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area (GYTBIA) and others to help create the conditions for this success.

The borough, Cllr Plant said, had enjoyed a dry, sunny season and hosted a successful and diverse calendar of festivals and events, which had collectively resulted in more than 200,000 visits. He looked forward to the Haven Great Yarmouth Air Show in June 2017.

While the fire in Regent Road was a major blow, the council had pulled out all the stops to get Regent Road re-connected swiftly and safely, and the affected traders were offered business advice and put in touch with the landlords of potential alternative premises.

Regarding Yarmouth town centre, Cllr Plant spoke about the council’s continued efforts to support footfall, spend and the local economy through the town centre Initiative, which includes a new shopfront improvement scheme.

He encouraged everyone to take part in the consultation in January over the draft town centre masterplan, which offers a vision to transform Yarmouth’s central area.

Keywords: Greater Yarmouth Tourism Great Yarmouth

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Drink driver disqualified after van crash

35 minutes ago Peter Walsh
Photo: Library

A man has been banned from driving after he admitted to drink driving following a van crash.

Broads funding cut by £1m over the last five years but rising again by 2020

11:38 Geraldine Scott
Sailing in the Broads. Picture: James Bass

Government funding for the Broads has been cut by £1m over the last five years, figures have revealed.

Plans to convert old Market Place bank

11:26 Kieran Lynch
The old Lloyds site pictured in 2012 Picture: James Bass

The old Lloyds bank site on Great Yarmouth’s Market Place could be turned into somewhere to eat, drink and live.

Campaigner who fought for coastal defences dies

37 minutes ago Liz Coates
With mayor Cllr Malcolm Bird

Warm tributes have been paid to a gentleman campaigner whose quiet, determined efforts helped to bring a £600,000 coastal defence scheme to a vulnerable Norfolk village.

Most Read

New lease of life for landmark Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 17:12 Liz Coates
Howard Bossick and his son Paul have taken over The Star hotel in Great Yarmouth after it closed suddenly last year. They have employed former manager Sonya Ward and duty manager Emma Wright and plan to open near Easter. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

New owners at a landmark Great Yarmouth hotel are ploughing a six figure sum into its refurbishment.

Read more
London

Updated: Flood alerts issued across Norfolk and Suffolk

Tue, 22:20 George Ryan
A flood warning has been issued on December 27 for large parts of the Broads. Photo: Environment Agency

Flood alerts were issued for parts of the Broads tonight - but the night seems to be passing off without incident.

Read more
Environment Agency

Police appeal after Christmas weekend burglary in Gorleston

Wed, 11:05 David Hannant

Police are appealing for information after a Christmas burglary in Gorleston.

Read more

Granny robbed while walking with granddaughter

Yesterday, 10:27 George Ryan
Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A grandmother was robbed by two other women while she was walking with her granddaughter in Gorleston.

Read more

Car crash in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 14:13 George Ryan
There has been a crash in Runham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews were called to a crash in Great Yarmouth this morning (December 27).

Read more

Most Commented

Calls continue for Acle Straight dualling despite planned safety upgrades

09:00 Kieran Lynch
Acle Straight seen from the air. Photo: Mike Page

Local leaders are confident the dualling of the Acle Straight will happen, despite another year of no confirmed plans.

Read more
Brandon Lewis

Plans to convert old Market Place bank

11:26 Kieran Lynch
The old Lloyds site pictured in 2012 Picture: James Bass

The old Lloyds bank site on Great Yarmouth’s Market Place could be turned into somewhere to eat, drink and live.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up