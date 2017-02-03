Boxercise event at Gorleston will punch its weight for charity success

It is a combination of one of the toughest sports in the world and a rigorous exercise regime.

And now Boxercise will be pulling no punches in the charity stakes at an event in Gorleston to raise funds to help the fight against ovarian cancer.

Personal trainer Jason Rowe is recruiting people to take part in a Box 2 Beat Cancer Boxercise session at the sports hall at Lynn Grove Academy on Saturday, March 4 from noon to 3pm.

Mr Rowe, 32 and from Hopton, hopes that several dozen people will sign up to take part and he is on the hunt for people who have never tried Boxercise before, as well as those who enjoy the fitness activity.

The three hour session will be broken up into three parts and will start with an introduction to the activity, such as boxing techniques, and build up to vigorous Boxercise techniques and fitness challenges, such as shuttle runs involving punching and squat thrusts.

People taking part are expected to raise about £100 each in sponsorship with all the funds going to Ovarian Cancer Action.

Mr Rowe, a former Lynn Grove pupil and who runs his own fitness sessions at the Jump Warehouse in Great Yarmouth and Boston Lodge in Lowestoft under the auspices of his JR Body Development company, said: “It is for great cause as we all have mothers, daughters and sisters and it will give some people the chance to try out Boxercise and enjoy getting fit.

“Boxercise combines boxing exercise and teaches lots of techniques and is great for a cardio-vascular work-out. It helps with body control, body composition and is really good for muscle development.”

John Wilson, who runs the Jump Warehouse in Main Cross Road, is providing support to the fundraiser and said it was a “fantastic idea” and that Mr Rowe had a “great following” who would enjoy taking part in the event.

Mr Rowe also wanted to thank the others supporting the Boxercise event - Carl Stebbings of Black Box Discos, Spencer McCormack of Bwell Gym, Lynn Grove Academy and graphic designer Gemma Colby.

Families of participants will be able to attend to watch the session at Lynn Grove Academy and prizes will be handed out on the day.

Anyone who wants to sign up the fundraiser should call Mr Rowe on 0792 9347776.