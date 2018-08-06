Developers looking to build homes at Marina Quays should be mindful of the tide, Broads Authority says

Houses with moorings are planned at Marina Quays Picture: Julie Young Julie Young

Developers hoping to build new homes and moorings on waterside plot in Great Yarmouth have been told to be mindful of tidal issues.

An application to build eight homes, along with residential and visitors moorings on land at Marina Quays on Caister Road has been submitted to the Broads Authority for approval.

And ahead of it going to the authority’s planning committee, its navigation committee has offered advice to the applicants - though its members did widely support the scheme.

While the committee lodged no objections to the plans, which were praised, advice was given around tidal issues, with the applicant warned of how variant the water levels can be.

Guidance was also given around the length of the moorings, with members advising they be generous to cope with the tidal flow of the river.

The application will be decided by the Broads Authority’s planning committee in due course.