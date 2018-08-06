Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Developers looking to build homes at Marina Quays should be mindful of the tide, Broads Authority says

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 September 2018

Houses with moorings are planned at Marina Quays Picture: Julie Young

Houses with moorings are planned at Marina Quays Picture: Julie Young

Julie Young

Developers hoping to build new homes and moorings on waterside plot in Great Yarmouth have been told to be mindful of tidal issues.

An application to build eight homes, along with residential and visitors moorings on land at Marina Quays on Caister Road has been submitted to the Broads Authority for approval.

And ahead of it going to the authority’s planning committee, its navigation committee has offered advice to the applicants - though its members did widely support the scheme.

While the committee lodged no objections to the plans, which were praised, advice was given around tidal issues, with the applicant warned of how variant the water levels can be.

Guidance was also given around the length of the moorings, with members advising they be generous to cope with the tidal flow of the river.

The application will be decided by the Broads Authority’s planning committee in due course.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Developers looking to build homes at Marina Quays should be mindful of the tide, Broads Authority says

14 minutes ago David Hannant
Houses with moorings are planned at Marina Quays Picture: Julie Young

Developers hoping to build new homes and moorings on waterside plot in Great Yarmouth have been told to be mindful of tidal issues.

Teenager denies wounding charge following stabbing in Great Yarmouth

11:40 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A teenager has denied a charge of wounding with intent after a stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Police search village for wanted man

11:22 Anthony Carroll
Police were seen in Ormesby St Margaret Picture: Google Maps

Police have been searching for a wanted man in a village near Great Yarmouth.

Party calls for free parking across Great Yarmouth

11:05 Joseph Norton
King Street pay and display car park in Great Yarmouth. Picture Joseph Norton

The latest political party in Great Yarmouth has called on the borough council to scrap parking charges.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Yesterday, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy