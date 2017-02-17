Browston home gets seal of approval from impressed inspector Anthony Carroll

@CarrollAnthony 17 February, 2017 - 13:15

Decoy Farm staff with Wendy Jack, middle row centre and resident Robert Bryant, back left (in football shirt). Picture: Kingsley Health Group Archant

Staff at a learning disability home in Browston, near Great Yarmouth, are celebrating getting the seal of approval from the Care Quality Commission.

Decoy Farm, run by the Kingsley Healthcare Group, was given an overall good rating by an inspector and was assessed as outstanding for its responsiveness to people’s needs.

His inspection, carried out in October, noted how information from residents, their families and other professional is used to accurately reflect the needs of the person.

To achieve this two members of staff have been trained as communications champions.

The inspector observed the detailed planning put in by staff to help residents achieve their goals.

He said that the home is well led by a manager who is known well by people and staff and there was a friendly, open and positive culture which encouraged good communication.

The report states: “Relatives we spoke to felt that the staff had the specialist skills to manage their family member’s high level of support need.

“One relative told us that staff were particularly skilful at managing and reducing self-harm and destructive behaviour

“Relatives were also very positive about how caring the staff were towards their relative. One told us, ‘the staff are truly excellent, they have genuine love and respect for people at the home’.”

The inspection looked at if the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Home manager Wendy Jack, who has overseen and developed the nursing-led service for nine residents since the learning disabilty home’s opening in 2009, said: “We are thrilled to have earned an outstanding rating in one of the inspection categories.

“Decoy Farm really is a family and staff genuinely care.

“It is my philosophy that the right values and attitudes in staff from the outset are paramount to a successful service.

“One of the aims of Decoy is to prevent admission/ re-admission to hospital – we have been successful in achieving this which in itself is a major achievement.

“I believe this is because we have a skilled staff group who can act upon things quickly before they snowball.”

She said the report reflected positively on Kingsley’s learning disability service, Isiss.