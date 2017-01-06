Brundall business owner warns others of scam

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire PA Wire/Press Association Images

Brundall business owner warns others to be wary after being subject to a change raising scam.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A con man tricked a cashier in Brundall Coffee Shop into giving him more change than he was owed. It is believed he may have also operated in Brundall Home Hardware and the local Co-op.

Coffee shop owner Neil Harvey posted CCTV images of the man on Facebook with a warning which has been shared over 2,000 times.

Mr Harvey said: “I am not doing it to get my money back I just want people to be aware that this scam is going on.

“Big businesses can brush it off as till shortage but this man is scamming small businesses which makes it even more criminal.

“I am thinking of setting up an online group of all the businesses in the village so we can make each other aware of things like this.

“I am astounded how a Facebook post can get so much attention and the message can spread so quickly.”

People commenting on the post detailed similar scams happening across Norfolk, potentially by the same man.

The scam involves the perpetrator offering to change an amount of money whilst at the same time taking money back and forth to confuse the cashier of how much money is actually owed.

Police are investigating the incident which took place on Tuesday at 3.50pm and warn other businesses in the area to stay vigilant.