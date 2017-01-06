Brundall man appears in court charged with holding automatic weapons

A Brundall man charged with holding two prohibited automatic weapons, along with two firearms and ammunition without a certificate, has been remanded to the crown court.

Michael Cook, 62, of Holmesdale Road, did not enter pleas to six charges when he appeared at Norwich magistrates court this morning.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Two of the charges relating to possessing automatic weapons, namely a .30 Mauser calibre self-loading pistol and a .32-20 Winchester calibre Colt Lightning Carbine rifle, are so serious they can only be dealt with at the crown court.

Four further charges include the possession of a .36 Colt muzzle loading revolver handgun and 16 gauge side by side Parker Brothers shotgun, with holding valid certificates, and possessing various ammunition without certificates.

The charges all relate to May 16 of last year.

Mr Cook was released on unconditional bail to return to Norwich Crown Court on February 3.