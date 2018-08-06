Search

Road closed after man falls from multi-storey car park

PUBLISHED: 17:48 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:48 09 September 2018

Surrey Street has been closed off by police. Photo: James Carr

Surrey Street has been closed off by police. Photo: James Carr

A man has fallen from a multi-storey car park in Lowestoft.

Surrey Street has been closed by police. Photo: James Carr.

At around 4.30pm today (Sunday, September 9) police received reports that a man had fallen from Britten Centre car park in the town centre.

Police have closed Surrey Street while a crew from the East Anglian Air Ambulance treat the man.

A police spokesman said: “A person has fallen from the car park on Surrey Street and suffered injuries.

“An ambulance is treating him; the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

They added: “Police will be investigating the circumstances around the fall.”

