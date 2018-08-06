Road closed after man falls from multi-storey car park
PUBLISHED: 17:48 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:48 09 September 2018
Archant
A man has fallen from a multi-storey car park in Lowestoft.
At around 4.30pm today (Sunday, September 9) police received reports that a man had fallen from Britten Centre car park in the town centre.
Police have closed Surrey Street while a crew from the East Anglian Air Ambulance treat the man.
A police spokesman said: “A person has fallen from the car park on Surrey Street and suffered injuries.
“An ambulance is treating him; the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”
They added: “Police will be investigating the circumstances around the fall.”