Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

“I was chuffed” - clown thanks fans for messages after cancer diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 13:44 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:06 07 September 2018

Bubbly Bingo the Clown up to some tricks for Operation Santa Claus Picture: Archant

Bubbly Bingo the Clown up to some tricks for Operation Santa Claus Picture: Archant

He is the popular clown that saw an outpouring of love and support sent to him after it was revealed he was battling cancer.

Bubbly Bingo the Clown with his family Picture: Donna AmiteyeBubbly Bingo the Clown with his family Picture: Donna Amiteye

Bubbly Bingo the Clown has been clowning around for decades across events in Norfolk and Suffolk and is now preparing to retire as he continues his treatment for leukaemia and tumours and raises funds for a cancer charity.

The plight of the laughter king, also known as Malcolm Mallet, 69, of the Earlham area in Norwich, had been highlighted by his daughter Donna Amiteye, who launched Operation Show Bingo The Love which asked people to send him messages of support as he was feeling depressed.

Yesterday Mr Mallett was at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where doctors said he is making good progress.

The positive message came as final preparations are being made for a charity night organised by Mr Mallett and his family to raise money for the Big C cancer charity.

Bubbly Bingo the Clown with his daughter Donna Amiteye Picture: Donna AmiteyeBubbly Bingo the Clown with his daughter Donna Amiteye Picture: Donna Amiteye

Bingo’s Gala Family Charity Night is at The Bermuda Club at Newport, near Hemsby on Friday, September 21 and promises a night of fun, laughter and surprises with performances by magicians Chris North and Paul Henry and a guest appearance by Peter La Scalla and a raffle.

Mr Mallett, who spent 20 clowning years at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park at Reedham, said: “I was so surprised and chuffed to get so many messages. I had messages from people I did not even know. It absolutely cheered me up.

“I want to thank everyone and all the doctors and staff at the hospital, I can’t thank them enough.”

As he battled leukaemia and tumours Mr Mallett, a father-of-three, has made appearances at events to raise funds for the Big C and so far has collected £1,000.

His daughter said: “With all the support and the amazing support from the hospital and his fans he is a new man and he is determined to give back to the people who have helped him and are continuing to help.”

Tickets for the charity night are £5 in advance or £10 on the door and include a light finger buffet. They can be ordered by calling Mr Mallett on 079856 57685 or emailing him at malcolm.mallett@sky.com

Topic Tags:

Other News

“I was chuffed” - clown thanks fans for messages after cancer diagnosis

49 minutes ago Anthony Carroll
Bubbly Bingo the Clown up to some tricks for Operation Santa Claus Picture: Archant

He is the popular clown that saw an outpouring of love and support sent to him after it was revealed he was battling cancer.

Benge’s Bakery to close in Gorleston

13:09
Benge's Bakery in Bells Road, Gorleston Picture: Archant

A Gorleston bakery is to close on Saturday due to the rising costs of flour.

Developers looking to build homes at Marina Quays should be mindful of the tide, Broads Authority says

12:30 David Hannant
Houses with moorings are planned at Marina Quays Picture: Julie Young

Developers hoping to build new homes and moorings on waterside plot in Great Yarmouth have been told to be mindful of tidal issues.

Teenager denies wounding charge following stabbing in Great Yarmouth

11:40 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A teenager has denied a charge of wounding with intent after a stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Man who was removed from hospital by court order dies back on ward while on hunger strike

Yesterday, 15:42 Geraldine Scott
Adriano Guedes. Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

A man who was evicted from an East Anglian hospital by court order after more than two years has died while on hunger strike back in a hospital bed.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Spilt milk closes busy bypass

Tue, 08:40 Liz Coates
Spilt milk caused delays in Caister. Picture: James Bass

A clean-up operation was underway in Caister this morning after a milk lorry shed some of its load.

Read more

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Mon, 13:13 Bethany Wales
Peter Andre. Picture: PA.

Britannia Theatre said it will not be rescheduling the cancelled Peter Andre show this year.

Read more
Facebook

Fans describe ‘heart-breaking’ cancellation of Peter Andre show

Sunday, September 2, 2018 Conor Matchett
Peter Andre in 2013. Picture: Maurice Gray

Fans who missed out on seeing Peter Andre in Great Yarmouth last night have described the singer’s decision to cancel his show as “heart-breaking”.

Read more
Facebook

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy