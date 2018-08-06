“I was chuffed” - clown thanks fans for messages after cancer diagnosis

Bubbly Bingo the Clown up to some tricks for Operation Santa Claus Picture: Archant

He is the popular clown that saw an outpouring of love and support sent to him after it was revealed he was battling cancer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bubbly Bingo the Clown with his family Picture: Donna Amiteye Bubbly Bingo the Clown with his family Picture: Donna Amiteye

Bubbly Bingo the Clown has been clowning around for decades across events in Norfolk and Suffolk and is now preparing to retire as he continues his treatment for leukaemia and tumours and raises funds for a cancer charity.

The plight of the laughter king, also known as Malcolm Mallet, 69, of the Earlham area in Norwich, had been highlighted by his daughter Donna Amiteye, who launched Operation Show Bingo The Love which asked people to send him messages of support as he was feeling depressed.

Yesterday Mr Mallett was at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where doctors said he is making good progress.

The positive message came as final preparations are being made for a charity night organised by Mr Mallett and his family to raise money for the Big C cancer charity.

Bubbly Bingo the Clown with his daughter Donna Amiteye Picture: Donna Amiteye Bubbly Bingo the Clown with his daughter Donna Amiteye Picture: Donna Amiteye

Bingo’s Gala Family Charity Night is at The Bermuda Club at Newport, near Hemsby on Friday, September 21 and promises a night of fun, laughter and surprises with performances by magicians Chris North and Paul Henry and a guest appearance by Peter La Scalla and a raffle.

Mr Mallett, who spent 20 clowning years at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park at Reedham, said: “I was so surprised and chuffed to get so many messages. I had messages from people I did not even know. It absolutely cheered me up.

“I want to thank everyone and all the doctors and staff at the hospital, I can’t thank them enough.”

As he battled leukaemia and tumours Mr Mallett, a father-of-three, has made appearances at events to raise funds for the Big C and so far has collected £1,000.

His daughter said: “With all the support and the amazing support from the hospital and his fans he is a new man and he is determined to give back to the people who have helped him and are continuing to help.”

Tickets for the charity night are £5 in advance or £10 on the door and include a light finger buffet. They can be ordered by calling Mr Mallett on 079856 57685 or emailing him at malcolm.mallett@sky.com