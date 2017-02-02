Burglars steal boiler from fire-hit home in Fritton near Great Yarmouth

The aftermath of a thatched cottage fire on the A143 Beccles Road close to Belton/Fritton. Police Slow warning sign on the road. Picture: James Bass

Days before a couple were due to move back in following a devastating fire, thieves have stolen a boiler from a recently restored house.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The aftermath of a thatched cottage fire on the A143 Beccles Road close to Belton/Fritton. Fire investigators looking at the destruction. Picture: James Bass The aftermath of a thatched cottage fire on the A143 Beccles Road close to Belton/Fritton. Fire investigators looking at the destruction. Picture: James Bass

Last April a fire tore through Lake Cottage in Beccles Road, in Fritton, near Great Yarmouth.

Firefighters worked to save the 150-year-old thatched building, but it was extensively damaged in the blaze.

After lengthy repairs everything was nearly ready for the occupants to move back in.

MORE: Photos show aftermath of fire at thatched cottage in Fritton

However the house was burgled yesterday morning (February 1) and a boiler was stolen, which has delayed their return.

The boiler is a Wallstar Boiler 18/24 and its serial number is 440874.

• Police are investigating the crime. If you have any information please call Great Yarmouth police 101 and quote the crime reference number 263/0102017.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use their online form.