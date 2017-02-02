Burglars steal boiler from fire-hit home in Fritton near Great Yarmouth
Days before a couple were due to move back in following a devastating fire, thieves have stolen a boiler from a recently restored house.
Last April a fire tore through Lake Cottage in Beccles Road, in Fritton, near Great Yarmouth.
Firefighters worked to save the 150-year-old thatched building, but it was extensively damaged in the blaze.
After lengthy repairs everything was nearly ready for the occupants to move back in.
However the house was burgled yesterday morning (February 1) and a boiler was stolen, which has delayed their return.
The boiler is a Wallstar Boiler 18/24 and its serial number is 440874.
• Police are investigating the crime. If you have any information please call Great Yarmouth police 101 and quote the crime reference number 263/0102017.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use their online form.