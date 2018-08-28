Search

Advanced search

Bus shelter in Caister destroyed after being hit by lorry

PUBLISHED: 19:11 16 November 2018

Bus shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister damaged after being hit by lorry. PIC: Caister Parish Council Facebook.

Bus shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister damaged after being hit by lorry. PIC: Caister Parish Council Facebook.

Archant

‘It’s just lucky no-one was hurt’ - that is the message after a bus shelter close to a pub in Caister was flattened by a lorry that had been turning around.

The shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister, was demolished after it was struck by a lorry which had been looking to turn around in the nearby Centurion pub car park.

The pub has been contacted but insists the incident had “nothing to do with the pub” and said the vehicle had just been using the pub car park to turn around in.

The incident, which is believed to have happened sometime on Thursday (November 15) afternoon, prompted the parish council, which owns the shelter, to upload some images of the damage on its Facebook page.

It said: “The remains of the bus shelter on Ormesby road hit by a lorry yesterday lucky no one was waiting inside at the time.”

Elizabeth Dyble, parish council clerk, said: “It was quite a shock.

“It’s been there (the bus shelter) for years.

“It’s just lucky that no-one was hurt.

“If anyone was standing at the bus stop at the time...it was lucky.”

It is understood the driver of the lorry which struck the shelter has provided his details to those who were present at the time of the incident.

Those details are expected to be passed onto the parish council, although they have not yet recieved them.

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, did not see the incident take place, but has been told what happened.

He said it was a “straight forward accident” and was “just glad no-one had been hurt”

A spokseman for Norfolk police said they had not been contacted about the incident.

In January last year, an investigation was launched by First Bus after one of their buses crashed into a bus shelter on Bowthorpe Road in Norwich.

The crash, involving bus travelling towards the city centre, happened near the junction with Gipsy Lane in the afternoon and caused the glass to shatter and damage to the structure.

A police officer came across the incident while a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance crew was passing the scene and pulled over to help.

They put a call through to the critical incident team but it was decided that no other crews were needed. No-one was taken to hospital.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other News

Bus shelter in Caister destroyed after being hit by lorry

19:11 Peter Walsh
Bus shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister damaged after being hit by lorry. PIC: Caister Parish Council Facebook.

‘It’s just lucky no-one was hurt’ - that is the message after a bus shelter close to a pub in Caister was flattened by a lorry that had been turning around.

Cancer survivor walks 37 miles with ball and chain to raise awareness

14:03 Greta Levy
Chris Watts trudged through trecherous conditions from Great Yarmouth, through Weavers’ Way to North Walsham to raise money for his Movember campaign all with a ball and chain strapped to his bad. Picture: Contributed

A man who fought testicular cancer has walked a gruelling 60km with a ball and chain to demonstrate the mental strain of fighting the illness.

People ordered to stop excavating sand from beach at Hemsby

17:34 Peter Walsh
Hemsby beach. Photo: Archant

People who have used mechanical diggers to take “significant” amounts of sand and relocate sea defence blocks on Hemsby beach have been ordered to stop.

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

16:26 Luke Powell
How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

Most Read

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

Wed, 12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Tue, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Norfolk hospital to pay £600,000 to girl left disabled by mistakes at birth

Yesterday, 14:16 Joseph Norton
Firefighters attended 18 false fire alarms at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between 2017/18. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A young girl left severely disabled after mistakes were made during her birth at a Norfolk hospital will receive an extra £600,000 in damages.

Read more

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 12:20 Joseph Norton
Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Read more
Norwich

Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

Wed, 14:51 Liz Coates
Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road. Picture: James Bass

Homes are going up on a pub’s garden as it looks for ways to thrive.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy