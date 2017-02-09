Search

Bus vandalism could lead to a halt of services in the Great Yarmouth area

09 February, 2017 - 12:59
Bus services could be suspended in Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass

Bus services in Great Yarmouth could be suspended after vandals have repeatedly smashed windows on its fleet of buses by throwing objects at them - causing thousands of pounds of damage.

First Eastern Counties says if the problem persists it will consider withdrawing buses until the problem is solved.

The latest incident happened on Sunday night to buses in the Regent Road area which had left Market Gates bus stop, with windows of the vehicles being smashed, causing £800 of damage.

Reacting to the latest attack, Chris Speed, head of operations for First Eastern Counties, said: “We had an incident on Sunday evening by one of our drivers who was travelling from the Market Gates Bus Station towards Caister.

“The driver heard a thud, resulting in a window being smashed by an object that had been thrown at the bus.

“The driver stopped the vehicle and asked customers if anyone had incurred any injuries, fortunately everyone was OK.

“Not long after this we had a second incident the same as the first one.

“This is a mindless act and one that we have been experiencing for some time across our bus network in the Great Yarmouth area.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is paramount and we will do everything we can to assist the police in finding and prosecuting anyone that is involved in this criminal activity.

“It is also a matter of cost to us as a business, Sunday night’s incidents will amount to around £800 to replace the windows with safety glass and fitting, over the last few weeks the sum has escalated into the thousands as we have had many windows broken.

“In circumstances involving persistent criminal damage to our buses and an increased threat to the safety of our staff and customers, we would review the situation and could involve the withdrawal of a service to an area temporarily, until the problem is resolved.”

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green said he will raise the issue when he meets with the head of Yarmouth police Supt Roger Wiltshire and added: “The community must be safe and feel safe.”

The police are investigating the latest incidents and have asked witnesses or anyone with information to call police on 101.

  • Simple answer...stop buses going into Yarmouth, close the doors, open the bridge leave it open and switch the light off...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    SisterBluebird

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • To all us posters we must realise that council leader Mr Plant said earlier this week that GY does not have a crime problem... Like I said before maybe he should still reconsider his postion... People in a local high position that fail to except reality and seek to avoid it, shows their true attitude to solving local issues as and when they occur ... Shameful..

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Lionel

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • So this has happen twice in one full week....!!!! madness and shocked.... and least we have two new police dogs now......

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Alan Sowle

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • And what do you think dibble will do then ? It is far too much effort to actually deal with the criminals when there are richer pickings nicking tax payers driving to work who are over the speed limit.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    getinthezodiac

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • Is anyone surprised by this. The days when Great Yarmouth was a decent place to be are long gone. It is now just another sprawling sink estate of chavs who are happy to drag the town further into the mire.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    getinthezodiac

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • I agree that this is a crime problem and not the responsibility of the bus company but reality tells me that there are so many buses and the vandals strike such a very small minority of those buses that putting police on the buses is simply not realistic. Also by the time that the bus has stopped after being attacked and the doors opened for any police to get off the criminals would be well gone. If the criminals always strike in the same place or at the same time a bit of surveillance might be more realistic.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sleepboot

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • I'm sorry but it is not the bus companies job to police vandalism at the buses ,this needs and should be a policing job , but sadly the police are trimmed to the bone and we are lucky to see a police car let alone police on foot maintaining some degree of safety and reassurance ,but hey ho our beloved council leader does not think we have a crime problem in great Yarmouth , see item re county councillor asking police commissioner about crime wave in town !!!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • Perhaps adapting some of the small windscreen cams that many cars and trucks have on their dashboards might be a good idea. Won't stop rocks through windows, but hopefully would get a good picture of the culprits.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    manbythesea

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • I would think that common sense would tell the police to put a couple of plain clothed policemen and women on the buses to see if this would help to catch the stupid idiots doing this or the bus company for a period of time adds extra concealed camera's to the bus sides facing outwards to try and catch them on camera.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Spooky

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • Q How will the problem be solved by withdrawing buses? A. As far as the bus company is concerned they owe a duty of care to the drivers & passengers and this might be considered to make that impossible to fulfil. If someone got injured this could suddenly be very important. It is the usual story of a few idiots causing problems fro everyone else. If they got caught - which is unlikely unless they are very stupid or drunk - they would just be told not to do it again.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Sleepboot

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

  • How will the problem be solved if buses are withdrawn? Solving the problem would have to involve catching and punishing the culprits. If there are no buses to aim at they may well target some other vehicles.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    POGAl

    Thursday, February 9, 2017

